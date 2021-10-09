CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE 205 Live Results for 10/8/21 Grayson Waller vs Trey Baxter, The Diamond Mine Debuts

Good evening Fight Fans, below are the results for tonight's edition of WWE 205 Live!. - Grayson Waller defeated Trey Baxter via pinfall. - Sarray defeated Amari Miller via pinfall. - The Diamond Mine (Brutus Creed & Julius Creed) defeated Andrew Lockhart & Demetri Jackson via pinfall.

WWE

Baxter and Waller set to collide on 205 Live

On a loaded edition of 205 Live, Trey Baxter and Grayson Waller are primed for a high-stakes battle, Sarray will take on Amari Miller in a battle of up-and-coming Superstars, and The Creed Brothers will be in tag team action against local competitors. Having each competed on the purple brand...
