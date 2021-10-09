WWE 205 Live Results for 10/8/21 Grayson Waller vs Trey Baxter, The Diamond Mine Debuts

Welcome to Fightful.com's live coverage & discussion for AEW Rampage. We'll be bringing you full coverage of the event. Refresh for the latest results. Nick gets off to a hot start, frustrating Danielson, but loses focus on the outside. Danielson hits a suicide dive to take control. Back in the ring, Danielson used his strikes to keep control while also capturing Nick in a Romero special with modifications. Danielson began to focus on the left arm of Nick, briefly locking in an armbar, hitting over the shoulder armbreakers, and applying various hammerlock modifications mixed in with strikes and joint manipulations. Danielson maintained control with strikes and focus on the arm, but Nick was able to turn the tide after Danielson missed a corner drop kick. On the outside, Matt hit a spear on Danielson.

