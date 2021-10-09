Will You Write About Me?

Do not write just to make money, write because it is something that you love. Your knowledge and love for the area will create opportunities for wealth creation over time. One of the most difficult decisions I faced was settling on a price for my book. Because I was so passionate about the material that I was about to share, I wanted to ensure that I covered all the costs of publishing, whilst ensuring that it was appropriately priced so that it could get into the hands of as many people as possible. It was a delicate balancing act but at the end of the day, my mission for sharing love, encouragement, and support was my main focus.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 10 DAYS AGO