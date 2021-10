WOODLAKE – While the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders were competing on Monday Night Football, fans at Robinson-Painter Memorial Stadium were watching a different football game. After a postponement of Friday’s matchup due to poor air quality, the Strathmore Spartans went on the road Monday night to defeat the Woodlake Tigers 53-7. It was the first time ever playing on Monday night for the Spartans and the second for the Tigers, with the first coming last week in a home win against Sierra Pacific for the same reason.

STRATHMORE, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO