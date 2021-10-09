Resorts World error leaves employees with smaller paychecks

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Tipped employees at Resorts World will receive lower paychecks after the company made an error in withholding taxes.

Resorts World said in a statement Friday, that due to a system error, taxes from tipped employees have not been withheld since they opened on June 24. “Resorts World Las Vegas has taken steps to remedy an inadvertent system error that resulted in the under-withholding of taxes on tips received by some of our Team Members.”

It is unclear how many employees are affected by this but the tipped positions will see hits to their paychecks over the reaming pay periods in 2021.

“Resorts World Las Vegas has taken steps to remedy an inadvertent system error that resulted in the under withholding of taxes on tips received by some of our Team Members. The amounts that should have been deducted will be withheld over the remaining pay periods in 2021. While we have fixed the error, we recognize and apologize for the inconvenience this has caused our Team Members, and will continue to work with them as needed to ensure this is made right for them with the Internal Revenue Service.” Statement from Resorts World

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.