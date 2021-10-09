CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Homecoming opening: Montana State finally gets to show off Bobcat Athletic Complex

By VICTOR FLORES 406mtsports.com
Billings Gazette
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOZEMAN — Two of the only unfinished parts of the Bobcat Athletic Complex are among Leon Costello’s favorites. One of three hydrotherapy pools in the BAC was being constructed on Friday, when Montana State hosted the BAC’s grand opening. In the Bob Sletten Atrium, dozens of hook-like slots pepper the east wall. That wall will soon be occupied by football helmets from each of Montana’s football-playing high schools.

