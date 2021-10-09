Jake Gyllenhaal Is Teaming Up With Extraction Director For A New Comic Book Movie

While one hopes to never have to call 911 in a life-threatening situation, getting Jake Gyllenhaal on the other end of the line would certainly soften the blow. In the upcoming Netflix movie The Guilty, which comes to the streaming service this weekend, Gyllenhaal stars as a 911-operator named Joe Baylor, whom we soon learn is a cop on leave following a mysterious incident. Joe is anxious to get back in the field, and we see that he is bored taking calls from people experiencing drug-induced panic attacks, or businessmen who hired sex workers. But the job gets a lot more interesting when he gets a call from a woman whom he believes has been abducted. Joe is determined to save this woman—at all costs.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 12 DAYS AGO