Jake Gyllenhaal Is Teaming Up With Extraction Director For A New Comic Book Movie

By Sarah El-Mahmoud
 4 days ago
In 2019, Jake Gyllenhaal played Mysterio in Spider-Man: Far From Home., who became one of the best MCU villains in recent years. Thanks to the character’s evil plot, a multiverse of madness may even open up in the next Spidey installment. Looking ahead, Gyllenhaal has just signed on to be part of another comic book movie, this time based on Rob Liefeld’s John Prophet, who has graced issues of Image Comics since the early ‘90s, but has yet to be seen in a movie.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Prophet#Upcoming Movies#Spidey#Marvel#German#Kgb#Mcu#The Russo Brothers#Cw#Arrow
