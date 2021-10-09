CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Sonya Deville Says She's Wrestling On 10/15 WWE SmackDown Against Naomi

By Jeremy Lambert
Fightful
Fightful
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sonya Deville says she's headed back to the ring. Naomi was none too pleased that she wasn't selected for the Queen's Crown tournament and still can't get booked for a match. Sonya Deville still doesn't think Naomi is deserving of her spot. However, she'll give Naomi a chance to prove she's worthy on the October 15 episode of WWE SmackDown.

www.fightful.com

Comments / 0

Related
PWMania

Sonya Deville Announced For Match With Naomi Next Friday

Sonya Deville is set to make her WWE ring return during next Friday’s Supersized SmackDown episode on FS1. As we’ve noted, Naomi has been feuding with Deville for several weeks now, showing frustration over how Deville hasn’t booked her to wrestle on SmackDown, and Deville’s attitude towards her. Deville keeps telling Naomi she will book her the following week, and that never happens, but has also told her she’s not worthy of being booked.
WWE
firstsportz.com

WWE Official Sonya Deville set to make her in-ring return next week on Smackdown

WWE Official Sonya Deville has been speculated to return to the ring for weeks and the superstar will finally make her in-ring return on Friday Night Smackdown this week. But the opponent she has won’t let the returning star find it a cake walk. Deville will face Naomi in a one-on-one match on Friday Night Smackdown Supersized.
WWE
Wrestling World

The feud between Naomi and Sonya Deville is not convincing

Happy Talk, with Street Profits guests! However, it is not the expected guests who show up, but Kevin Owens. The Prizefighter immediately starts the attack and bumps Madcap Moss for a while, but then ends up succumbing to the outnumbered opponent duo. Moss laughs and finishes the practice with the...
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

10/8 WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS: Keller’s report and analysis of King of the Ring and Queen’s Crown tournaments including Rey vs. Sami, Carmella vs. Liv

LIVE FROM SAN JOSE, CALIF. -They opened with Bianca Belair entering the ring mid-ring-entrance as Michael Cole introduced the show. The ribbon scoreboards said it was the “season premiere” of Smackdown. Becky Lynch was lounging with her feet up in the aisle at a desk. Meanwhile, Sasha Banks was at the commentary desk. Pat McAfee asked what was going on.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sonya Deville
Person
Mandy Rose
Person
Adam Pearce
f4wonline.com

WWE SmackDown live results: King of the Ring, Queen's Crown begin

Tonight's SmackDown takes place from the SAP Center in San Jose, California. The show features the start of WWE's King of the Ring and Queen's Crown tournaments. Rivals will face off in the opening matches of both tournaments. Rey Mysterio will take on Sami Zayn in the first round of King of the Ring tonight, while Liv Morgan will face Carmella in a Queen's Crown tournament first-round matchup.
WWE
411mania.com

Hall’s WWE Smackdown Review 10.8.21

We’re done with the Draft, though we still have a few weeks before we switch over to the new roster. Until then we have Crown Jewel in less than two weeks, which is likely to get a lot of the focus tonight. Since it’s WWE, we also have a contract signing to deal with tonight. Let’s get to it.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Smackdown#Combat#Fox#Bank#Wwe Money#Aew Rampage
411mania.com

Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Hey everyone, it’s Friday so here’s another offering for Smackdown. Tonight the King of the Ring and Queen’s Crown tournaments will begin, Sami Zayn takes on Rey Mysterio (Dominik heel turn incoming) and Liv Morgan taking on Carmella. There will also be that most vaunted of time killers, a contract signing. In this case it’ll be three women signing when Becky Lynch signs to defend her title against Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair at Crown Jewel. Becky will be heading to RAW after Crown Jewel, as will Belair, so either Banks takes the belt or we get an exchange where the Smackdown and RAW women’s champions trade belts. This is the first post Draft show, but the full roster changes wont go into effect until after Crown Jewel. I’m sure we’ll get more advancement between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar ahead of their clash, Naomi will probably get ignored by Sonya Deville, Happy Corbin exists, and we might get Drew McIntyre showing up in some capacity. Alright, that’s enough preview from me so let’s get to the action.
WWE
Wrestling World

Brock Lesnar will disappear from WWE once again

One of the main characters of the current WWE storylines, who currently figures as the challenger of the Friday Night Smackdown Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, is precisely his archenemy: Brock Lesnar. After making his sensational comeback in Summerslam, the former WWE Champion is back to challenge the Tribal Chief of the blue show, leaving both WWE Universe fans and his former mentor Paul Heyman shocked.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Former WWE Superstar Says The Undertaker Ordered Wrestlers To Bully Him

During a recent episode of the ‘That 90s Wrestling Podcast‘, former WWE wrestler René Duprée commented on The Undertaker ordering other wrestlers to bully him. During the interview, Dupree had this to say about the bullying and hazing he faced as a result of The Undertaker’s instructions:. “They took my...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Jerry Lawler Thinks Comment During WWE RAW Is Why He Is Not On Commentary

At a virtual signing for K & S WrestleFest on October 9, WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler was asked about comments he made on commentary on an April 2020 episode of RAW on wrestler Akira Tozawa. As transcribed by POST Wrestling, Lawler first explained how the idea to make the comment came about, which was from him working with Mauro Ranallo on commentary for a WWE video game.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
PWMania

Backstage News On WWE’s Booking of The Queen’s Crown Matches On SmackDown

As seen on the October 8th 2021 edition of Friday Night Smackdown, Carmella defeated Liv Morgan in a Queen’s Crown tournament match. According to Fightful Select, there was a point in time where Liv was booked to win the match but WWE decided to change plans. Fightful also noted the following:
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Video: Son Of WWE Hall Of Famer To Debut On WWE NXT 2.0 Soon

Solo Sikoa is set to make his WWE NXT 2.0 debut soon. Tonight’s NXT 2.0 episode featured a “coming soon” teaser vignette for a new Superstar named Solo Sikoa. “You won’t find my wins and losses in any record books, those live on the streets. I was left to fight alone when I was 15 years old, and that’s when I became Solo Sikoa. Street Champion, of the Island,” Sikoa said in the vignette.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Bryan Danielson Says WWE Isn’t A Company For Pro Wrestling Fans

Bryan Danielson’s accolades as a professional wrestler certainly need no introductions as they proved to be one of the best in the business. He spent several years working in WWE as one of their top stars and towards the end of his run, Bryan Danielson was even part of WWE Creative.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Brock Lesnar’s Current Status For 2021 WWE Draft Tonight On SmackDown

WWE is holding another draft tonight and they waited a long time to even let fans know what the rules are. Those draft changes won’t even take place until October 22nd, the day after WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. Brock Lesnar has a huge match in Saudi Arabia, and he is in Baltimore tonight.
WWE
Fightful

Fightful

4K+
Followers
17K+
Post
856K+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy