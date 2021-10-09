Wood County officials to guide celebratory courthouse tours

BOWLING GREEN — Guided tours of the historic Wood County Courthouse will be offered Oct. 30 as part of ongoing commemoration of the county’s bicentennial and the 125th anniversary of the courthouse’s opening.

The tours, for which reservations are required, will commence every 30 minutes from 1 to 4 p.m., with Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matthew Reger, county Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn, and former county Auditor Michael Sibbersen leading participants on an exploration of parts of the building not normally open to the public.

Each tour will be limited to 13 people, and all must wear face masks while inside the courthouse. Reservations may be made by emailing Aaron Krukowski at akrukowski@woodcountyohio.org or by calling Judge Reger’s office at 419-354-9210.

Wood County was founded in 1820, while the courthouse opened Sept. 29, 1896.