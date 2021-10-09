Nine projects selected for Recreational Trails Program grants

KEOKUK – The Iowa Transportation Commission on Tuesday announced approval for funding for close to a half a million dollars for the Keokuk Riverfront Trail project. The commission approved $1,497,675 for four State Recreational Trails Program projects. The State Recreational Trails Program was created in 1988 with the purpose of developing and maintaining recreational trails and trail-related facilities for both motorized and non-motorized trail users. This funding is available to cities, counties, state agencies, local governments, and nonprofit organizations through an annual application-based program.

KEOKUK, IA ・ 14 HOURS AGO