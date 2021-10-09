CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nine projects selected for Recreational Trails Program grants

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation and the Federal Highway Administration have awarded nine trail projects match-reimbursement grants through the Recreational Trails Program. The nine projects, representing non-motorized, motorized and diverse trail uses across the commonwealth, were selected from 35 applications...

