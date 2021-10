Olympic gold medalist Tom Daley has revealed that pressure from the sports industry led him to develop a “strange relationship” with food and body image issues.In a new interview with The Guardian, the diver said he believes he had a mild form of an eating disorder in 2012, the same year he won a bronze medal at the London Olympics.“I used to make myself throw up, in 2012. I weigh myself every day. I’ve had a very strange relationship with food and my body image,” he said.“Men always seem to not have eating disorders, and it’s hard to talk about...

