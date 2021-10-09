Southern Illinois bookkeeper sentenced for defrauding former employer of $1.5 million

BENTON, Ill (WEHT) – A southern Illinois bookkeeper will serve more than five years in federal prison for defrauding her former employer of $1.5 million.

A judge sentenced 55-year-old Paula Hise of Shawneetown, Illinois to 63 months in prison. The Department of Justice says she stole money from 2007 to 2017 using an unauthorized credit card for personal purchases, then cooked the books to cover her crimes.

Hise was also ordered to pay the United States $200 in special assessments, and to pay a total of $1,550,379.14 in restitution to her former employer. Hise was also placed on a three-year term of supervised release to follow her incarceration.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).