A 16-year-old cheerleader from Texas who was left paralysed after a freak accident has been placed on a ventilator but is making “good progress”, her family says.Makayla Noble suffered a severe spinal injury that left her paralysed from the waist down and unable to move her hands while practicing a “tumbling” exercise on 20 September.Ms Noble has been placed on a ventilator and is being fed through a tube, and doctors have been treating a partially-deflated left lung.Family friend Tiffany Smith revealed Ms Noble has been told she won’t walk again.In an update posted to Facebook on Monday, the...

TEXAS STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO