Baldwin County, GA

Flood Warning issued for Baldwin, Washington, Wilkinson by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-08 21:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-09 04:12:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Baldwin; Washington; Wilkinson The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Georgia Oconee River near Milledgeville affecting Washington, Wilkinson and Baldwin Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late tonight The Flood Warning continues for the Oconee River near Milledgeville. * Until late tonight. * At 9:15 PM EDT Friday the stage was 24.7 feet. * Flood stage is 22.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 11.4 feet Wednesday evening. * Impact...At 24.7 feet, Minor flooding continues upstream and downstream from the gage located around one half mile upstream from the Georgia Highway 22 and 24 bridge. The parking lot and portions of the Oconee River Greenway Park just downstream from the bridge will be flooded. Low lying areas of woodlands and pasture near the river will be flooded one to two feet deep. Sinclair Dam will likely have two gates open to reach this height.

alerts.weather.gov

