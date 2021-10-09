Giants’ speed infusion could be Saquon Barkley game-changer
If he could’ve heard the words over the piercing noise in the Superdome, Saquon Barkley probably would’ve broken his focus to smile. After John Ross caught a 52-yard touchdown pass last week, the wide receiver noticed Saints defensive backs telling each other to “get back” every time he checked into the huddle. It was a tip of the cap to Ross’ reputation as the fastest man in the NFL and a reminder to safeties that cheating up toward the line of scrimmage to help close off Barkley’s rushing lanes could have catastrophic consequences.nypost.com
