Giants’ speed infusion could be Saquon Barkley game-changer

By Ryan Dunleavy
New York Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf he could’ve heard the words over the piercing noise in the Superdome, Saquon Barkley probably would’ve broken his focus to smile. After John Ross caught a 52-yard touchdown pass last week, the wide receiver noticed Saints defensive backs telling each other to “get back” every time he checked into the huddle. It was a tip of the cap to Ross’ reputation as the fastest man in the NFL and a reminder to safeties that cheating up toward the line of scrimmage to help close off Barkley’s rushing lanes could have catastrophic consequences.

