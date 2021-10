Going into 2021 after a whisper-quiet season, Van Jefferson was praying to have a breakout year. While he isn’t coming anywhere close to Cooper Kupp‘s numbers, he is setting new records for himself. After Sunday’s performance, Jefferson already passed his total rookie season production for the entirety of 2020. Last season, Jefferson had 220 yards and a touchdown. This season, Jefferson has 226 yards and two touchdowns. At this rate, Jefferson will have 960 yards and about eight touchdowns this year, which would be enough to give him a long leash in the NFL.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO