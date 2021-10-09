CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandwich Dome Foliage Hike

 4 days ago

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for a fun hike to commemorate The New Hampshire Chapter's 100th Anniversary on the oldest trail network in the US, on a trail that has been actively hiked since prior to the chapter's inception. After the hike, participants are encouraged to check out downtown Waterville Valley, where the annual Fall Foliage Festival will be underway with food and entertainment. This peak is on both the New England 100 Highest and 52 with a View lists. It overlooks Waterville Valley, the town many call the "Fall Foliage Capital of the World" - whose colors should be on full display at this time. The hike is about 9 miles and features great views from the summits of Noon and Jennings Peaks, as well as Sandwich Dome itself. The varied terrain includes a few steep climbs, some technical terrain and at least one water crossing. Participants will be screened via phone call for adequate experience, fitness and gear. At minimum, all participants should have recent experience with hikes exceeding 8 miles and 1000' feet of gain. Additionally, due to ever-changing guidelines regarding Covid-19, participants may be asked to follow social distancing and/or mask protocols at points during the hike. If you are interested, please contact the leader directly.

