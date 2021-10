If you are what you eat then Leptospirillum is seriously metal. Leptospiriium is a genus of microorganisms that feed on certain metals, in their case iron, at least when they can't get any of their preferred foods. Chilean scientist Nadac Reales is working on using this capacity to clean up former mine sites, and has manipulated her microbial agents to the point they will consume a nail in three days. Other scientists are also using biological agents for mining, but targeting more exotic metals.

