DeMaurice Smith's time as executive director of the NFL Players Association could be coming to an end, sources told ESPN on Wednesday. The NFLPA's executive committee took a vote Tuesday night to determine whether Smith should be allowed to remain in the job he has held for the past 12 years, sources said. According to the NFLPA's constitution, a unanimous approval vote by the 14-member committee would have kept Smith in the job, likely on a new three-year contract. However, the vote was evenly split at 7-7, sources said.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO