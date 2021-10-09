Multiple fire departments battled grass fire west of Iowa Park

WICHITA COUNTY ( KFDX/KJTL ) — Wichita Falls Firefighters and several volunteer departments spent most of Friday battling a grass fire west of Iowa Park.

It started around midmorning and burned for most of the day and was located west of 287 around FM 2384 and Randolph Road.

When volunteer firefighters from Electra and Punkin Center responded, officials said it quickly got out of control and their first priority was keeping it away from power lines.

From there, Wichita West, Friberg Cooper, Bowman, Iowa Park, and others responded to mutual aid.

The large cloud of white smoke covered much of the horizon west of Wichita Falls and could be seen from all over the city.

