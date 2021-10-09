20s/30s Stepstone Falls Hike
Registration is required for this activity. Join the Narragansett young members on a hike out to Stepstone Falls in Arcadia. Starting from Escoheag, this beautiful trail runs over many rivers and has lots of various terrain changes. Hikers can expect very rocky trails with moderate elevation gain as well as soft pine floors. Participants should park at the Escoheag Trailhead (labelled as "RI Trials Club" on Google maps). Total distance is roughly 7.5 miles roundtrip - we will hike from Escoheag out to Stepstone Falls, spend some time at the falls, and make our way back the way we came. Participants should bring: Orange vest 1 liter of water Trail food bugspray Limited to 10 hikers.activities.outdoors.org
