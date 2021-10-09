CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
20s/30s Stepstone Falls Hike

outdoors.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegistration is required for this activity. Join the Narragansett young members on a hike out to Stepstone Falls in Arcadia. Starting from Escoheag, this beautiful trail runs over many rivers and has lots of various terrain changes. Hikers can expect very rocky trails with moderate elevation gain as well as soft pine floors. Participants should park at the Escoheag Trailhead (labelled as "RI Trials Club" on Google maps). Total distance is roughly 7.5 miles roundtrip - we will hike from Escoheag out to Stepstone Falls, spend some time at the falls, and make our way back the way we came. Participants should bring: Orange vest 1 liter of water Trail food bugspray Limited to 10 hikers.

activities.outdoors.org

outdoors.org

20s/30s Mt. Tom second breakfast hike

Registration is required for this activity. First breakfast is always good, but second breakfast is even better. Join the Narragansett young members on a hike on the Mt. Tom trail in Arcadia for a mid morning breakfast. We will start at the Arcadia check station and hike to one of the ridge lines on the trail to eat. The Mt. Tom trail offers hikers a very nice range of different terrain, from rocky to soft ground, with some really great views along the ridge line. There will be moderate elevation gain. After a mid morning breakfast, we'll continue on the Mt. Tom trail across 165 before looping back around to the parking lot. Total distance is between 4 - 4.5 miles. Participants must bring: Orange vest (it's hunting season) packed breakfast 1 liter of water thermos of your favorite hot (or cold) morning beverage bugspray Limited to 8 hikers.
thesalemnewsonline.com

Fall hiking events continue this season

Join Ozark National Scenic Riverways for a variety of hiking opportunities this fall. All activities and events are free of charge and pre-registration is not required. Fall is a great time to try the Current River Challenge hike/float adventure. This self-guided activity includes three “legs” to complete: a 4-mile hike from Round Spring to Echo Bluff State Park, a 4-mile hike from Echo Bluff to Current River State Park, and a 4-mile float from Current River State Park to Round Spring. Hikers can pick up an informational map brochure at any of the three park sites. At the conclusion of each “leg” participants will stamp their map at designated kiosks. After completion of all three legs, participants can present their stamped map at the Round Spring Ranger Station to receive an award recognizing the accomplishment. The Current River Challenge is a self-guided activity that can be completed at your own pace, in any order and timeframe desired. It can be completed in one day or over multiple days.
Rhode Island State
pdxmonthly.com

7 Essential Gear Picks For Fall Hiking in Oregon

After such a brutally hot summer, fall kind of crept up on us this year. But it's finally time to say goodbye to swimming hole plunges, and hello to crisp, leaf-peeping hikes. When it comes to fall hiking in these parts, the name of the game is layering. A thoughtful collection of layers will help you handle even the muddiest trails, chilliest gusts, and most sudden of downpours. Whether you're checking out the foliage or scaling a new summit, this gear will keep you warm, dry, and comfortable through it all.
Only In Kansas

Fall In Love With Fall When You Hike This Stunning Trail In Kansas This Autumn

For a scenic hike that everyone in your family can enjoy, head to the Stoptler Cove Nature Trail in Kansas. Located about 20 minutes from Kansas City, this 1.2-mile trail is rated as easy and is a great destination for hikers of all levels. In addition to the breathtaking views of the fall foliage, you’ll […] The post Fall In Love With Fall When You Hike This Stunning Trail In Kansas This Autumn appeared first on Only In Your State.
Athens News

Fall Color and Tree I.D. Hike

We’ll enjoy the seasonal change of color while using leaves and bark patterns to identify trees on this 1.5-mile hike. Wear sturdy boots. Meet at the nature center.
blueridgeoutdoors.com

Fall Hiking Gear to Up Your Experience

With colors at peak and the temps nice and cool, fall is a beautiful time to hit the trail in the Blue Ridge. Here’s the fall hiking gear to up that autumn experience. A true triple threat, this shoe combines the DNA of a trail runner with the profile of a hiker and adds in some sticky Pomoca rubber to tackle rocky approaches. That made it the perfect shoe for adventure in the Blue Ridge, whether we were scrambling ragged ridge lines or simply putting down serious miles on the dirt. Bonus: unlike far too many shoes we test, it laces solid and stays put on your hike. $140; salewa.com.
Cat Country 107.3

5 Epic Hiking Trails in NJ You Can Conquer this Fall and Winter

Before it gets really cold out, you’ve gotta get in a really good fall hike! In my opinion, fall is the kick-off of the hiking season here in New Jersey. There is no exercise I enjoy more than a good intense hike and the Garden State is packed with so many beautiful, picturesque hiking trails that it’s almost difficult to choose which one to conquer first.
outdoors.org

Hike The Hancocks

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for a Fall hike to North & South Hancock, two of the 48 NH 4,000' peaks We will hike through lovely woodland before joining the Hancock Loop trail. A steep and rocky ascent to North Hancock (4,420') is followed by a ridge walk to the South Peak (4,319') with another steep section of as we descend. Both summits are wooded but, weather permitting, we should have views over Mt Osceola and the Sandwich range. This is a moderately paced 9.8 mile trip with 2,700' cumulative elevation gain. Pretzel, the hiking dog, may be joining us. This hike can be combined with the Sunday trip to Mt Madison and Mt Adams. Participants will have recent comparable hiking experience. Please update your REGI profile and see the event question therein. All leaders and participants must bring a mask on the hike for emergency purposes but are not required to wear it while hiking. To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join in that activity or opt out.
LINCOLN, NH
dayton.com

Soak in the seasonal color during a fall hike

Crunchy leaves underfoot and a canopy of vibrant orange, yellow and red leaves overhead; fall hikes are a delight for the senses. While most of the state is still fairly green, it won’t be long before the Miami Valley is ablaze with fall colors. Ohio Department of Natural Resources fall color forester David Parrott estimates that Southwest Ohio should be at or near its fall color peak between Oct. 20-25. But there are a few variables.
Bangor Daily News

Tips to prepare for fall hiking in Maine

This story was originally published in October 2011. Maine’s fall weather has shown hikers one thing: It sure is changeable. One day it’s summer-like and the next you need to wear your mitts and wool hat. Sometimes it happens in the same day. That’s typical in fall, the second-most changeable...
Bangor Daily News

Maine waterfalls make perfect fall hiking destinations

Rain showers early this autumn have been knocking colorful leaves off the trees, which is a bummer. But that’s the fall for you. With comfortably cool temperatures, stunning scenery and jack-o’-lanterns, also comes plenty of rain. And that can mean great things for certain hiking destinations. Right now is a...
Axios Charlotte

Outdoor guide: 11 best hikes for fall foliage this year, all within 3 hours of Charlotte

This guide is proudly presented by OrthoCarolina – our partners in healthy living. If you want more outdoor itinerary inspiration, check out OrthoCarolina’s blog. Happy exploring. If you’re chasing leaves, here’s a breakdown of which trails will have the best fall foliage and when. Leaves: The 2021 fall foliage forecast shows most leaves should be changing […] The post Outdoor guide: 11 best hikes for fall foliage this year, all within 3 hours of Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
mo.gov

MDC offers free guided fall foliage hike Oct. 19 in Gladstone

Kansas City, Mo. – The Maple Woods Natural Area in Gladstone turns crimson and gold in October. A remnant forest with abundant maple, oak, and hickory trees, the hilly area is an autumn oasis. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will host a free guided hike at Maple Woods from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 19.
Only In Tennessee

Escape To A Secluded Waterfall With A Short Hike On The Piney Falls Trail In Tennessee

Hiking in Tennessee is one of the main pastimes of most locals, especially since the state is so varied topographically. You can hike deep gorges or along stunning waterways, through old-growth forests, and along rocky ridges. Of course, if you’re looking to combine a level of all four, you can head to Piney Falls. Secluded […] The post Escape To A Secluded Waterfall With A Short Hike On The Piney Falls Trail In Tennessee appeared first on Only In Your State.
bendmagazine.com

Two Fall Hikes with Central Oregon Mountain Views

Fall provides an excellent opportunity to access two higher elevation hikes in the Central Cascades west of McKenzie Pass before winter snow blankets the area. Both the Four-in-One Cone and Scott Mountain hikes are accessed off of Highway 242, also known as the Old McKenzie Highway, and have connections to Felix Scott Jr. In the summer of 1862, Scott hired fifty men to build a passage over the Cascades, something that previously did not exist. The rugged road was cut past Scott Mountain and alongside lava flows from Four-in-One Cone to crest the Cascades, for the purpose of moving cattle and freight from the Willamette Valley to gold miners in Eastern Oregon.
outdoors.org

Canoe&Kayak, Adirondack Fall Foliage Car Camping, Lake & Stream Paddling

Registration is required for this activity. Our 26th annual exploration of Adirondack waterways by canoe and kayak to view the scenic fall foliage! Stay at Lake Eaton State Campground. Explore Little Tupper Lake, Bog River, Bog Stream. The Adirondacks at this time of year are spectacular! Meet Fri. night for adventure and friendship. We will follow CDC Covid-19 requirements, with separate meals & low density camping. Please be fully vaccinated, for everyone's safety. Group size is limited, but our enjoyment is not! Register early, space is limited to 10 experienced paddlers.
