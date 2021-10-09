20s/30s Stepstone Falls Hike

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for a Fall hike to North & South Hancock, two of the 48 NH 4,000' peaks We will hike through lovely woodland before joining the Hancock Loop trail. A steep and rocky ascent to North Hancock (4,420') is followed by a ridge walk to the South Peak (4,319') with another steep section of as we descend. Both summits are wooded but, weather permitting, we should have views over Mt Osceola and the Sandwich range. This is a moderately paced 9.8 mile trip with 2,700' cumulative elevation gain. Pretzel, the hiking dog, may be joining us. This hike can be combined with the Sunday trip to Mt Madison and Mt Adams. Participants will have recent comparable hiking experience. Please update your REGI profile and see the event question therein. All leaders and participants must bring a mask on the hike for emergency purposes but are not required to wear it while hiking. To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join in that activity or opt out.

LINCOLN, NH ・ 3 DAYS AGO