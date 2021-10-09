CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Callie Thorne Reprises Her 'Blue Bloods' Role in Season 12 — Is the Actress Married?

Distractify
Distractify
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CBS's long-running cop show (we know, there are many of them) Blue Bloods is back for Season 12. The new season, which premiered Oct. 1, 2021, will see much of its cast return, including Tom Selleck as Police Commissioner Frank Reagan, Donnie Wahlberg as Detective Danny Reagan, and Will Estes as Sgt. Jamie Reagan. Though you were probably expecting the Reagan regulars to return for more family dinners, we bet you weren't expecting to see Callie Thorne as Maggie again.

www.distractify.com

Comments / 5

Related
Popculture

Jenny McCarthy Spills Details on Marriage to 'Blue Bloods' Star Donnie Wahlberg on 7th Anniversary

The Masked Singer judge Jenny McCarthy has spoken effusively about her marriage to Blue Bloods actor Donnie Wahlberg in the past, and in honor of their 7th wedding anniversary she continued the trend. In a new interview on The Rachael Ray Show, McCarthy opened up to Ray about how they recently renewed their wedding vows and how they keep the spark going seven years in.
CELEBRITIES
cartermatt.com

Is Andrew Terraciano leaving Blue Bloods, Sean Reagan role?

As we prepare for the Blue Bloods season 12 premiere, we have to ask: Is Andrew Terraciano leaving the show? He’s been a huge part of the series for some time as Sean Reagan, but some quotes heading into the episode made us very much nervous. Even before the first...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Selleck
Person
Donnie Wahlberg
Person
Patricia Arquette
Person
Callie Thorne
Person
Kevin Wade
Person
Denis Leary
Cosmopolitan

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Overjoyed for Tom Bergeron’s "Great News"

Tom Bergeron is teasing more details about his highly anticipated return to TV. Since his unexpected departure from Dancing With the Stars last summer, folks have been asking nonstop when the former longtime ABC host will be back on the small screen. After months of wondering, Tom is slowly revealing information here and there about his next project, which seems to involve an appearance on a new sitcom at NBC. But when he opened up to Full House star Bob Saget on the podcast Bob Saget’s Here For You, Tom also seemingly gushed about another project in the works.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'Blue Bloods' Star Vanessa Ray Teases 'Masterpiece' Premiere Scene Courtesy of Tom Selleck (Exclusive)

The Blue Bloods Season 12 premiere will feature a "masterpiece" scene, thanks to input from star Tom Selleck. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture to preview the upcoming season, star Vanessa Ray gave insight into how important Selleck is to the show, not just as its lead star. Selleck took an extra interest in one of Ray's scenes with co-star Lauren Patton, which Ray teased as one of the best moments from the premiere thanks to the TV legend's suggestions.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Cbs#Sgt#Big Love#Orange Is The New Black#Fx#Rescue Me
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Why Actor Amy Carlson Thinks Fans Were So Heartbroken Over Linda Reagan’s Death

There is no question about it — Blue Bloods actress Amy Carlson connected on a different level with fans of the show. The 53-year-old Amy Carlson has been around the block a time or two when it comes to her acting career. By now, she is a well known actress having starred in shows like NBC’s Third Watch and Another World. But she is perhaps she is most famous for her distintive role as Linda Reagan in Blue Bloods. However, her character died in a helicopter crash after seven seasons of the show.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Could There Be a Love Triangle Involving Danny Reagan This Season on 'Blue Bloods'?

The No. 1 show on Friday nights, Blue Bloods, is finally back! The multi-generational family of cops known as the Reagans — Police Commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck), Detective Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg), and Sgt. Jamie Reagan (Will Estes) and the rest of the clan are returning for Season 12 of the hit crime drama airing on Oct. 1. Most of the new season has been under wraps.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
tvinsider.com

See Gary Cole Make His ‘NCIS’ Debut as FBI Special Agent Alden Parker (PHOTOS)

While we know one of the two new NCIS Season 19 series regulars will be with the team — Jessica Knight (Katrina Law) joins Timothy McGee (Sean Murray) and Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) in the search for the missing Gibbs (Mark Harmon) — it’s not until the second episode that we’ll meet the other: Gary Cole‘s FBI Special Agent Alden Parker.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'Blue Bloods': Vanessa Ray Confirms Eddie and Jamie's Family Future Is a 'Big Topic' (Exclusive)

Blue Bloods fans have been hoping to see Eddie and Jamie take the next step after getting married, and star Vanessa Ray is just as excited to see what kind of family they will have. After spending Season 11 talking about their future, just as Ray's character, Officer Eddie Janko, began taking on more dangerous responsibilities by working undercover. Ray avoided spilling major secrets in an exclusive interview with PopCulture, but she couldn't hide her excitement about the young couple's future.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Actor Bridget Moynahan Wishes Her Co-Star Marisa Ramirez Happy Birthday in Sweet Post

“Blue Bloods” star Bridget Moynahan doesn’t forget her friends. And on Wednesday, she proved it by wishing her friend and “Blue Bloods” co-star Marisa Ramirez a happy birthday. “Happy Birthday, @MarisaMRamirez!” Moynahan tweeted Wednesday. “Hope you have a wonderful day my friend.”. ‘Blue Bloods’ Actress Turns 44 Today. Ramirez is...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Is Frank Reagan Leaving the Show?

It’s a question you can expect people to ask more and more as Season 12 of “Blue Bloods” moves forward. The actor behind the Reagan family patriarch, former star of “Magnum P.I.” isn’t the spring chicken he once was. Now 76 years old, Selleck has become the subject of countless retirement rumors. Whether or not there’s any truth to them, well, that remains to be seen.
TV SERIES
Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
86K+
Followers
15K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

 https://www.distractify.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy