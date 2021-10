Pumpkin naysayers, get ready to cringe: pumpkin spice wings have landed in Portland, courtesy of Erica Montgomery, owner of Erica’s Soul Food. As soon as Montgomery posted a photo of Megan Thee Stallion wearing all black and a gold necklace that said “Hot Girl,” lounging on a hotel bed with a remote control in her hand and a jack o’ lantern on her head, I knew something was up.