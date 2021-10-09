Owasso man pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter in Indian Country

An Owasso man who killed his stepfather in 2020 pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter Friday

TULSA, Okla. — An Owasso man who killed his stepfather in May 2020 pled guilty Friday in federal court. Taylor Kuykendall, 24, pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter in Indian County.

“Too many lives are taken by senseless acts of violence and countless families are left to grieve,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson.

Johnson continued, “These crimes are malicious and inexcusable. This office and our law enforcement partners will continue to hold perpetrators of violent crime accountable.”

In Kuykendall’s plea agreement, he admitted that on May 17, 2020, he got into an argument with his stepfather, Charles Botts, and stabbed him. The stabbing resulted in Botts’ death.

.The night of the killing, Botts reportedly intervened when Kuykendall — who was intoxicated — assaulted his mother. He pulled Kuykendall off of his mother and pinned him down on the floor.

When Botts released Kuykendall and walked away, the Kuykendall followed him with a knife. Inside He followed Botts into his bedroom, and the two men fought. Kuykendall stabbed Botts.

The FBI and Owasso Police Department conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan H. Heatherman is prosecuting the case.

©2021 Cox Media Group