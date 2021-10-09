CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Owasso, OK

Owasso man pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter in Indian Country

By Dana Nickel, FOX23 News
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08vwiy_0cLphptj00
An Owasso man who killed his stepfather in 2020 pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter Friday

TULSA, Okla. — An Owasso man who killed his stepfather in May 2020 pled guilty Friday in federal court. Taylor Kuykendall, 24, pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter in Indian County.

“Too many lives are taken by senseless acts of violence and countless families are left to grieve,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson.

Johnson continued, “These crimes are malicious and inexcusable. This office and our law enforcement partners will continue to hold perpetrators of violent crime accountable.”

In Kuykendall’s plea agreement, he admitted that on May 17, 2020, he got into an argument with his stepfather, Charles Botts, and stabbed him. The stabbing resulted in Botts’ death.

.The night of the killing, Botts reportedly intervened when Kuykendall — who was intoxicated — assaulted his mother. He pulled Kuykendall off of his mother and pinned him down on the floor.

When Botts released Kuykendall and walked away, the Kuykendall followed him with a knife. Inside He followed Botts into his bedroom, and the two men fought. Kuykendall stabbed Botts.

The FBI and Owasso Police Department conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan H. Heatherman is prosecuting the case.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRMG

Police say accused synagogue shooter talked of killing Jews

PITTSBURGH — (AP) — Pittsburgh police officers who responded to the synagogue building during a shooting three years ago that killed 11 people told a judge Tuesday that defendant Robert Bowers made several references to killing Jews. Officer Stephen Mescan was the first to testify in what is expected to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
KRMG

3 employees killed in shooting at postal facility in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — (AP) — Three U.S. Postal Service workers who died in a shooting spree at a Tennessee sorting facility included a supervisor, a manager and a letter carrier temporarily assigned to the postal annex, relatives and co-workers said. Two workers were fatally shot Tuesday by a third who...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Owasso, OK
Government
City
Owasso, OK
Local
Oklahoma Government
Owasso, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
KRMG

3 USPS workers, including suspect, dead after shooting at Memphis facility

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two U.S. Postal Service employees are dead after a shooting at a Memphis postal facility, authorities said. The suspected shooter, who was also a USPS employee, died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, FBI Memphis spokesperson Lisa-Anne Culp said during a press briefing Tuesday. The shooting occurred...
MEMPHIS, TN
KRMG

Hairdresser linked to QAnon to be jailed for Capitol rioting

Like many Donald Trump supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, Dona Sue Bissey has promoted the QAnon conspiracy theory on social media. But the judge sentencing her Tuesday to 14 days in jail said it was for her actions, not her beliefs. Bissey, 53, pleaded guilty in...
PROTESTS
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
5K+
Followers
33K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy