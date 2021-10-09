Facing Hunger Food Bank announces new initiatives for Mingo County residents

The Hatfield-McCoy Trail System has suspended trail development in the East Lynn area of Wayne County. The proposed East Lynn area trail would have encompassed roughly 9,000 acres of the East Lynn Wildlife Management area. As part of its community and environmental assessment and impacts process, the Authority solicited public input on the proposed East Lynn project. Based on the responses and participation of community members in the public input process, the Authority Board of Directors has decided to suspend the project. The importance of community input into this type of decision is reflective to its success and the HMT’s board of directors appreciates the feedback from members of the community. “Our goal is to enter an area that is looking to diversify their communities through tourism opportunities,” said Chris Zeto, marketing consultant of the Hatfield-McCoy Trails. “We respect the views of all involved parties and at this time, we feel that we need to redirect our attention to other areas.” The Authority is a public corporation and instrumentality of government set up to manage off-road trails in southern West Virginia, better known as the Hatfield-McCoy Trail System. The Hatfield-McCoy Trail System is an economic development project utilizing tourism to promote entrepreneurship and job creation.

