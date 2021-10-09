CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mingo County, WV

Facing Hunger Food Bank announces new initiatives for Mingo County residents

By Special to the Mingo Messenger
Mingo Messenger
Mingo Messenger
 4 days ago

Facing Hunger Food Bank will join community representatives to announce new initiatives and its collaboration with the Williamson Health and Wellness Center to better serve Mingo County residents. The new partnership will give attention to health, wellness and economic development. A press conference will be conducted Tuesday, Oct. 12, on...

www.mingomessenger.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mingo Messenger

Commission sets trick-or-treat date

The Mingo County Commission set Saturday, Oct. 30, as the countywide trick-or-treat date during its meeting Wednesday morning, Oct. 6. However, that date comes with a caveat that allows flexibility for the five municipalities. Commission Liaison Tina Lockard told the commissioners that neighboring Pike County, Ky., had set their date...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
Mingo Messenger

MCHD attempting to become Harm Reduction Center

Should it manage to get the support and endorsement of the community and the Mingo County Commission, the Mingo County Health Department could become one of only a handful of Harm Reduction Centers in the state. The designation would also make the MCHD eligible for nearly $230,000 in additional grant...
MINGO COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Williamson, WV
Williamson, WV
Government
Mingo County, WV
Government
State
West Virginia State
County
Mingo County, WV
Mingo Messenger

AIM, Delbarton partner for Christmas event

An unexpected partnership was formed this week as the Delbarton Town Council accepted an offer from the AIM (Action in Mingo) Group to help the town with its annual Christmas events. AIM President Jada Hunter, along with Vice President Tina Turk, approached the council during its meeting Monday night, Sept....
DELBARTON, WV
Mingo Messenger

Williamson council addresses delinquent B&O tax accounts

The Williamson City Council suggested that City Clerk Cheri Horton begin taking “aggressive” measures to collect business and occupational taxes from local businesses that are delinquent in paying their taxes. The action was taken during the council’s meeting Thursday evening, Sept. 23. The topic was placed on the agenda at...
WILLIAMSON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hunger#Charity#Facing Hunger Food Bank
Mingo Messenger

Several Mingo County nominees vie for statewide awards

This year, seven Mingo County businesses, municipalities and personalities have earned nominations for the Best of West Virginia contest. According to the contest’s website, the Best of West Virginia is an annual contest sponsored by WV Living magazine which highlights the people, places and events. The nominations are those entities who have made it to the final round of competition which is a public vote. The nominees who receive the most votes will be named the Best of West Virginia and will be featured in the magazine which is used as a statewide tourism vehicle.
MINGO COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Mingo Messenger

King Coal Festival returns after COVID-forced 2020 hiatus

Like so many other things, the annual King Coal Festival once again took place last weekend following its COVID-forced cancellation in 2020. “This weekend was exciting and uplifting,” said Jada Hunter, who serves as the president of the AIM (Action in Mingo) Group which produces the festival each year. “People kept telling me they were glad to see the King Coal Festival happen again after it was canceled last year. So many said they remembered their parents bringing them to the festival when they were children. Now, they are bringing their own children. Tradition is a wonderful and tradition is what the King Coal Festival is about.”
BELFRY, KY
Mingo Messenger

Golf course water project develops slight snag

A waterline extension project four years in development for the Twisted Gun Golf Course hit a slight snag after the bidding process for construction was recently finalized. During the Mingo County Redevelopment Authority’s regular meeting last Thursday held via phone conference, Executive Director Leasha Johnson informed the board that the bidding process for the waterline extension’s construction had been completed, with seven contractors having submitted bids.
MINGO COUNTY, WV
Mingo Messenger

LJHCC first site in county for LUCAS mobile unit

The Larry Joe Harless Community Center recently hosted the LUCAS mobile unit as part of the West Virginia University Low Dose CT screening for lung cancer, making the center the first site in Mingo County to provide the service, LJHCC officials said. Officials said the LUCAS mobile unit is designed...
MINGO COUNTY, WV
Mingo Messenger

Southern STICKS publication re-launched

When the Pandemic hit in 2020, life was essentially put on hold. Such was the case for Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College’s literary magazine, STICKS. The magazine officially launched in the spring of 2017. A publication was produced for the next three years, but after Covid hit in March of 2000, plans were halted.
LOGAN, WV
Mingo Messenger

Trail system will not expand into East Lynn

The Hatfield-McCoy Trail System has suspended trail development in the East Lynn area of Wayne County. The proposed East Lynn area trail would have encompassed roughly 9,000 acres of the East Lynn Wildlife Management area. As part of its community and environmental assessment and impacts process, the Authority solicited public input on the proposed East Lynn project. Based on the responses and participation of community members in the public input process, the Authority Board of Directors has decided to suspend the project. The importance of community input into this type of decision is reflective to its success and the HMT’s board of directors appreciates the feedback from members of the community.  “Our goal is to enter an area that is looking to diversify their communities through tourism opportunities,” said Chris Zeto, marketing consultant of the Hatfield-McCoy Trails. “We respect the views of all involved parties and at this time, we feel that we need to redirect our attention to other areas.” The Authority is a public corporation and instrumentality of government set up to manage off-road trails in southern West Virginia, better known as the Hatfield-McCoy Trail System. The Hatfield-McCoy Trail System is an economic development project utilizing tourism to promote entrepreneurship and job creation.
EAST LYNN, WV
Mingo Messenger

Southern turns 50; celebrates with several announcements

Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College held a press conference Monday, Sept. 13, to kick off the school’s celebration of its 50th anniversary. During the media event college administrators unveiled the institution’s new branding, announced a national award and promoted a upcoming community celebratory concert. Southern President Dr. Pamela...
COLLEGES
Mingo Messenger

BOE implements universal mask policy

Due to the rapid spread of the Delta variant throughout the county’s schools in just the week since the new school year began on Sept.7, the Mingo County Board of Education has put into place a universal indoor mask policy for both students and personnel. That decision came during a...
MINGO COUNTY, WV
Mingo Messenger

Mingo Messenger

Williamson, WV
867
Followers
682
Post
57K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mingo Messenger, serving Mingo County West Virginia.

 https://mingomessenger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy