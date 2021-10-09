CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Beam me up, Jeff! William Shatner lends Blue Origin star power

By Issam AHMED, Mark RALSTON
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AXWrs_0cLphXCl00
On October 12, William Shatner is set to become the first living member of the iconic show's cast to journey to the final frontier, as a guest aboard a Blue Origin suborbital rocket on the company's second crewed flight /AFP/File

When Star Trek first aired in 1966, America was still three years away from putting people on the Moon and the idea that people could one day live and work in space seemed like a fantasy.

On October 12, William Shatner -- Captain James T. Kirk to Trekkies -- is set to become the first member of the iconic show's cast to journey to the final frontier, as a guest aboard a Blue Origin suborbital rocket.

For fans, the 10-minute hop from a West Texas base back to Earth will be a fitting coda for a pop culture phenomenon that inspired generations of astronauts.

"I plan to be looking out the window with my nose pressed against the window, the only thing that I don't want to see is a little gremlin looking back at me," the 90-year-old Canadian, who will become the oldest person ever to go to space, joked in a video release.

Blue Origin's decision to invite one of the most recognizable galaxy-faring characters from science fiction for its second crewed flight has helped maintain excitement around the nascent space tourism sector, as the novelty starts to wear off.

This summer saw flamboyant British entrepreneur Richard Branson fly just beyond the atmosphere in a Virgin Galactic vessel on July 9, beating the Amazon founder Jeff Bezos by a few days in their battle of the billionaire space barons.

Elon Musk's SpaceX sent four private astronauts to orbit the Earth for three days as part of the Inspiration4 mission in September, which raised more than $200 million for charity.

"Bringing on a celebrity like William Shatner, who's related to space, brings a kind of renewed novelty, and creates media and cultural attention," Joe Czabovsky, an expert in public relations at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill told AFP.

- Pioneering show -

The original Star Trek was canceled after only three seasons, but went on to spawn more than a dozen movies and several spin-off series, including some that are ongoing.

Shatner, as the plucky and decisive Kirk, commanded the USS Enterprise on a five-year-mission "to explore strange new worlds, to seek out new life and new civilizations, to boldly go where no man has gone before."

His actual voyage to space will be far shorter, taking the crew just beyond the Karman line, 62 miles (100 kilometers) high, where they will experience four minutes of weightlessness and gaze out at the curvature of the planet.

He will be joined by Audrey Powers, Blue Origin's vice president of mission and flight operations, Planet Labs co-founder Chris Boshuizen, and Glen de Vries, a co-founder of clinical research platform Medidata Solutions.

Star Trek turned American attention to the stars as the US space program was in its offing, landing a man on the Moon towards the end of its run in 1969.

It broke ground by tackling complicated moral questions, and was notable for its diverse cast at a time when the country was struggling through the Civil Rights era.

The Enterprise crew included an Asian-American helmsman, a half-human half-Vulcan science officer, and a Russian-born ensign.

Shatner made history in 1968 when he kissed Black co-star Nichelle Nichols, who played Lieutenant Nyota Uhura, in the first interracial kiss on American television.

- Influential -

The show is also closely intertwined with the US space program.

In 1976 the first Space Shuttle was named "Enterprise" following a letter writing campaign by fans that swayed then-president Gerald Ford.

NASA hired Nichols in the 1970s to help recruit new astronauts, and numerous other cast members have voiced official documentaries or given talks for the agency.

Astronauts have returned the favor, posing in Star Trek uniforms for mission-related posters and embracing the show's motifs.

"For 50 years, Star Trek has inspired generations of scientists, engineers, and even astronauts," NASA astronaut Victor Glover said in a 2016 video that drew parallels between research on the Enterprise and the scientific instruments on the ISS today.

Another mega-fan: Bezos himself.

Amazon's Alexa was said to be inspired by the conversational computer in Star Trek, and Bezos -- wearing heavy makeup sporting an egg-shaped head -- appeared in a cameo in the 2016 film "Star Trek Beyond."

Shatner's star power and wit -- he joked to CNN's Anderson Cooper that the New Shepard rocket, which has been mocked for its phallic appearance, was in fact "inseminating the space program" -- could provide a welcome distraction for Blue Origin.

The company is under a cloud of allegations, made by a former senior employee, about a "toxic" work culture with rampant sexual harassment and decision making that prioritized speed over safety.

Blue Origin denied the claims and said the employee was sacked two years ago for issues involving US export control regulations.

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

What Is William Shatner’s Net Worth?

William Shatner, the Canadian-born actor best known for his iconic role as Captain James T. Kirk in the Star Trek franchise, has seen quite a bit over the course of his 70-year career. At 90 years old, there’s not much Shatner has left to prove, yet he continues to break the status quo with every chance he gets.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

William Shatner ‘Deeply Disappointed’ He Isn’t Yet the Oldest Person to Ever Go to Space

It’s no secret that William Shatner has been around for a long time. The actor is striking another item off of his bucket list – going to space. For years, he has been living in space, well on TV, for his role as Captain Kirk in Star Trek. At 90 years old, he will be the oldest person on Earth to go to space, breaking a record. He will be taking the crown off of Wally Funk’s head, who flew on the New Shepard in July at 82. However, he is disappointed that the trip had to be delayed due to harsh weather conditions. He was delayed by a day.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nichelle Nichols
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Jeff Bezos
Person
Richard Branson
Person
Gerald Ford
Person
William Shatner
CNN

Elon Musk trolls Jeff Bezos as he widens his lead as the richest person on Earth

New York, NY (CNN Business) — Elon Musk's personal wealth is now $222 billion, widening his gap as the richest person in the world according to Bloomberg's Billionaires Index. Musk's personal wealth skyrocketed an extra $10.6 billion after a secondary share sale by investors, announced last week, valued SpaceX over $100 billion, CNBC reported.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Blue Origin launch – live: William Shatner forced to wait extra 30 mins for lift-off due to windy weather

Blue Origin is preparing to launch William Shatner into space today aboard its New Shepard rocket.The Star Trek actor will boldly go where no 90-year-old has gone before, becoming the oldest person to ever fly to space.The New Shepard NS-18 flight was originally scheduled for Tuesday but was delayed due to windy weather at the Texas launch site.The lift-off has been rescheduled for 8.30am CDT (2.30pm BST), with a live stream of the mission beginning 90 minutes before the launch.Joining Shatner on the flight is Blue Origin Vice President Audrey Powers, former Nasa engineer Chris Boshuizen and Medidata CEO Glen de Vries. It comes less than three months after Jeff Bezos made the same 11-minute trip aboard the first ever crewed New Shepard rocket.We’ll have all the latest updates from the launch in our live blog below, as well as well as a live stream of the event on this page. Read More Blue Origin launch time delay extends wait for ‘terrified’ William ShatnerWhat time is the Blue Origin launch today?
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Tourism#Space Shuttle#Star Power#Afp File#Canadian#Blue Origin#British#Spacex#Chapel H
The Independent

To oldly go: Shatner, 90, inspires with real-life space trip

As William Shatner prepares to be beamed up Wednesday for his first real-life space flight, and to become at 90 the oldest person ever to enter the final frontier, he's bringing out the awe in the small handful of people around a rural Texas spaceport.Shatner's 10-minute trip with three crew mates on the second manned flight from Jeff Bezos Blue Origin will be more like the first space launches of the 1960s than the fictional galactic voyages of the Starship Enterprise on “Star Trek,” but the very idea of him leaving the atmosphere is powerful.“It’s time Captain Kirk...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Jeff Bezos’s space venture Blue Origin plagued by ‘toxic’ atmosphere and ‘bro culture’, employees claim

Several employees have warned Blue Origin that the work culture at the Jeff Bezos-owned space venture is dysfunctional and toxic, and is holding the company back from success.A Washington Post report, which was based on interviews with more than 20 current and former Blue Origin employees and others with close ties to the company, describes a workplace with “systemic” problems, a “loss of trust in Blue’s leadership” and a “toxic culture.”One former employee described management as having an “authoritarian bro culture,” and reported condescension and harassment towards women. In 2019, the company fired its head of recruiting after employees...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Capt. Kirk's William Shatner on cusp of blasting into space

Actor William Shatner counted down Wednesday to his wildest role yet: riding a rocket into space, courtesy of “Star Trek” fan Jeff Bezos Best known for his role as Captain Kirk, the 90-year-old Shatner joined three other passengers for the planned launch from West Texas. Bezos’ space travel company, Blue Origin invited Shatner on the brief jaunt to the fringes of the final frontier, which will make him the oldest person in space. It will be Blue Origin’s second passenger flight, using the same capsule and rocket that Bezos used for his own launch three months ago. The...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CBS Pittsburgh

Crew Member On Blue Origin’s New Shepard Has Pittsburgh Ties

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — In just a matter of days, Blue Origin’s New Shepard will be blasting off into space from its West Texas launch site. There will be four crew members aboard, and one of them has ties to Pittsburgh. Glen de Vries is a graduate and current trustee at Carnegie Mellon University. He said he can’t wait to go to space, a dream he’s been chasing since he was a kid. “I’m still absorbing how exciting it’s going to be to go to space,” de Vries said. (Photo Credit: Blue Origin) The 49-year-old is also vice-chair of life sciences...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Amazon
The Independent

As Shatner heads toward the stars, visions of space collide

“Risk is our business,” James T. Kirk once said. “That’s what this starship is all about. That’s why we’re aboard her.”More than a half-century later, the performer who breathed life into the fabled Enterprise captain is, at age 90, making that kind of risk his own business and heading toward the stars under dramatically different circumstances than his fictional counterpart. And in doing so, William Shatner is causing worlds to collide, or at least permitting parallel universes to coexist — the utopian spacefaring vision of “Star Trek” and the evolving, increasingly commercial spot that “space” holds in the American psyche.When...
ENTERTAINMENT
AFP

AFP

25K+
Followers
17K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy