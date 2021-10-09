CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants vs. Dodgers score: Live updates from NLDS Game 1 as MLB's top two teams open playoff series

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants kicked off their much anticipated best-of-five National League Division Series on Friday night in San Francisco. These are considered to be the two best teams in the majors following their impressive regular seasons. The Giants went 107-55, amassing a plus-210 run differential; the Dodgers, meanwhile, went 106-56, outsourcing their opponents by 269 runs. Here's how you can watch this high-stakes clash.

Dodgers Rumors: Could Mike Trout ruin LAD’s offseason plans with Max Scherzer?

Regardless of how the Los Angeles Dodgers‘ season ends, you can bet the front office will be jumping at the opportunity to keep Max Scherzer on the roster come November. The three-time Cy Young winner will be a free agent once his massive seven-year, $210 million contract expires in just over a month and he’ll be a hot commodity since he’s going to finish either first or second in the 2021 Cy Young race. He could have a fourth award when all is said and done.
2021 MLB Free Agents: Rumors, Predictions for Max Scherzer, Anthony Rizzo, More

The 2021 MLB postseason is underway. Tuesday and Wednesday brought us the wild-card games—with the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers advancing—and divisional series are set to begin Thursday. While eight teams are still alive in the race to win the World Series, the rest of Major League Baseball...
Jo Lasorda, widow of Los Angeles Dodgers manager, dies at 91

FILE - Tommy Lasorda and his wife Jo hug as they watch a video tribute to Tommy prior to the Los Angeles Dodgers' baseball game against the Colorado Rockies in Los Angeles, in this Saturday, Sept. 28, 2013, file photo. Jo Lasorda has died. She was 91. She died Monday night, Sept. 20, 2021, at her home in Fullerton, the team said Tuesday. No cause of death was given. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Hideki Matsui
Buster Posey
Logan Webb
Walker Buehler
Albert Pujols
MLB Players Most Likely to Retire After the 2021 Season

Letting go of a good thing is really difficult. For the MLB players mentioned in this piece, they've had tremendous success throughout their careers. Some have won MVPs, batting titles, Cy Young Awards and World Series titles. But all good things must come to an end. Without truly knowing a...
Mookie Betts was furious over Brandon Crawford’s elite grab

Mookie Betts could not believe Brandon Crawford robbed him of a base knock in Game 3. Los Angeles Dodgers star outfielder Mookie Betts was beside himself when San Francisco Giants shortstop robbed him of a clutch base hit. Runs were at a premium in Game 3 of the 2021 NLDS....
Dodgers vs. Giants: NLDS Game 3 TV channel, live stream, watch online, time, odds, pitching matchup

The anxiously awaited Dodgers-Giants NLDS shifts to Los Angeles for Game 3 and, if necessary, Game 4. In Game 2, the Dodgers evened the series with a 9-2 win thanks to five strong innings from Julio Urías and a balanced attack that saw six different Dodger hitters drive in at least one run. Now let's set the stage for Monday's critical NLDS Game 3 at Dodger Stadium.
MLB Power Rankings: Giants, Dodgers finish regular season as two best teams and could meet early in playoffs

That was fun, right? We just got through our first 162-game season since 2019. There was drama down to the wire, with the possibility of a four-way tie for both AL wild card spots in addition to a one-game playoff for the NL West title. Alas, the simplest route ended up happening, with the Giants, Red Sox and Yankees taking care of business on Sunday, meaning there is not a Game 163 on Monday. Sure, it spares logistical nightmares for Major League Baseball, but what do we care about that? We wanted chaos!
Dodgers Stave Off Elimination With 7-2 Win Over Giants In Game 4 Of NLDS

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mookie Betts homered and drove in three runs, Will Smith also went deep and the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the San Francisco Giants 7-2 on Tuesday night to force a decisive Game 5 in their NL Division Series. The 107-win Giants host the 106-win Dodgers on Thursday night, with the winner advancing to face Atlanta in the NL Championship Series. The Braves eliminated Milwaukee earlier Tuesday. The Dodgers managed just five hits in a 1-0 loss — their second shutout defeat — in Game 3 to put the defending World Series champions on the brink of elimination. They...
