Giants vs. Dodgers score: Live updates from NLDS Game 1 as MLB's top two teams open playoff series

That was fun, right? We just got through our first 162-game season since 2019. There was drama down to the wire, with the possibility of a four-way tie for both AL wild card spots in addition to a one-game playoff for the NL West title. Alas, the simplest route ended up happening, with the Giants, Red Sox and Yankees taking care of business on Sunday, meaning there is not a Game 163 on Monday. Sure, it spares logistical nightmares for Major League Baseball, but what do we care about that? We wanted chaos!

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO