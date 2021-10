Social media platform Twitter released a statement casting doubt on Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters’ claim that her account had been "hacked" and "erased." "I have been hacked and my Twitter account has been erased," the California Democrat posted on Twitter to her more than 1.5 million followers on Tuesday. "I know who has done this. I will take care of this. M Waters."

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 13 HOURS AGO