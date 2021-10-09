Baltimore Ravens & Under Armour Announce New Partnership To Develop High School Girls Flag Football Program

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens along with Under Armour announced a new partnership to develop a high school girls flag football program.

The two will provide grant funding to member schools of the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletics Association.

“We are proud to partner with Under Armour on this groundbreaking initiative,” Ravens senior vice president of marketing Brad Downs stated. “Football is the ultimate team sport, and we believe young female student-athletes deserve an opportunity to experience the incredible life lessons it teaches. We’re excited to help establish a program that will create a new varsity sport for high school girls who are eager to play the game of football.”

The Ravens said they are committing $250,000 over the next five years to support the initiative. They are looking to launch in the fall of 2022. Under Armour will outfit custom uniforms for each high school team.

“At Under Armour, we believe everyone should have the opportunity and ability to play sports at every level, particularly young girls whose confidence can be impacted by lack of access to sport,” said Sean Eggert, senior vice president of global sports marketing at Under Armour. “We are proud to support the Baltimore Ravens and MPSSAA to bring flag football to girls across Maryland.”