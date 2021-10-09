Caught On Camera: NYPD Transit Officer Chases Down Teenager Accused Of Stealing Cell Phone On Subway

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An NYPD transit officer was caught on camera chasing after a teenager accused of stealing a cell phone on a subway in Brooklyn .

The officer was on a train with his body camera rolling when the 15-year-old suspect started running Thursday afternoon.

The officer took off after him, chasing him all the way onto the street before taking him into custody.

The boy is now charged with grand larceny.