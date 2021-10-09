CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caught On Camera: NYPD Transit Officer Chases Down Teenager Accused Of Stealing Cell Phone On Subway

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An NYPD transit officer was caught on camera chasing after a teenager accused of stealing a cell phone on a subway in Brooklyn .

The officer was on a train with his body camera rolling when the 15-year-old suspect started running Thursday afternoon.

The officer took off after him, chasing him all the way onto the street before taking him into custody.

The boy is now charged with grand larceny.

jessy
3d ago

Stealing a phone like what his gonna do with if you can’t sell it cause company will block it right away but again these people steal anything cause they love easy stuff not working for things they want and I bet it’s not the first time he has done it either

Ny
4d ago

I will always support the men and women of the NYPD because they are the best police officers in the country 👏👏👏👏👊

Butter and weeda
4d ago

Good work . wasted effort when the kid walks after arraignment intimidates the witness after disclosure of names address and phone number . Then the law suit .

CBS New York

