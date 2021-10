NEW PORTLAND — The Western Mountains Baptist Church is hosting a drive-in movie Friday evening, Oct. 1 at 7 p.m. This event is open to the public and is free of charge. “The Ultimate Gift” tells the story of a resentful grandson who does not receive what he expects as an inheritance from his billionaire grandfather. The grandfather instead, left specific instructions for his heir to complete in order for him to receive “The Ultimate Gift.” Be sure to have a working radio in your vehicle.

NEW PORTLAND, ME ・ 14 DAYS AGO