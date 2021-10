The 4th Circuit Court of Appeals has denied George Huguely V’s last ditch attempt to appeal an earlier decision preventing him from being released from prison early. Huguely, a former University of Virginia lacrosse player, was found guilty of second-degree murder in 2012 in Charlottesville Circuit Court in the killing of Yeardley Love, a fellow UVa student and lacrosse player and his on-again, off-again girlfriend. She was found dead in her apartment in May 2010, two weeks before she and Huguely were set to graduate.

