Los Angeles County, CA

Armed suspect flees into liquor store, sparking hostage standoff

By City News Staff
 4 days ago
An armed man ran into a liquor store with an unknown number of people inside, leading to a standoff with sheriff’s deputies in the Florence area near South Los Angeles.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded at about 4:05 p.m. to the area of East 66th Street and Holmes Street on reports of an assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Deputy Alejandra Parra.

The suspect ran into the liquor store after deputies attempted to contact him and refused to let those inside leave. Parra said initial reports indicated the owner of the store was inside with the armed man, but it was unclear how many other people were in the store.

LASD Special Enforcement Bureau units were called to the area as support.

