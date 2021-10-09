CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

3 quick and easy vegan recipes from TikTok

By Cassie Sheets
madison
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re looking for a way to fit more plant-based meals into your diet or you’re already a vegan or vegetarian, TikTok is full of simple vegan recipe ideas you can make any night of the week. Here are three you should try next:

madison.com

Comments / 0

Related
kidsactivitiesblog.com

Easy Sticky Buns Recipe

Nothing says Christmas morning like the scent of delicious, easy sticky buns baking, while you open presents!. This is the BEST homemade sticky buns recipe–so flaky, tender, and mouthwatering, with an ooey gooey topping. {YUM}. It will become a holiday tradition your whole family looks forward to!. Sticky Buns Recipe.
RECIPES
mashed.com

Easy Strawberry Dessert Pizza Recipe

For a delicious dessert that looks beautiful and elegant yet comes together in just a few minutes, look no further than this scrumptious and easy strawberry dessert pizza. Developed by nutritionist Kristen Carli, this sweet confection takes advantage of the simplicity of store-bought break-and-bake sugar cookie dough, then tops it with a dreamy combination of cream cheese and fresh strawberries. The result? An easy-to-make, fresh-tasting dessert with just the right amount of sweetness.
RECIPES
mashed.com

Easy Peach Bread Recipe

While bacon and eggs can hit the spot for your morning meal, sometimes there's nothing better for breakfast than a thick slice of sweet bread. This peach bread from private practice registered dietician Kristen Carli is delicious and satisfying, packed with yummy fruity flavor. Toast a slice and slather it with butter to nibble along with your morning coffee, cut a quick slice for an easy afternoon snack, or serve it as an after-dinner dessert bread that will please everyone in your household, kids and adults alike.
RECIPES
Mashed

Easy Cinnamon Glazed Pecans Recipe

The weather is starting to get cooler and crisper. Yes, this means the return of warm, comforting seasonal flavors like cinnamon and pumpkin spice, and it also means holiday season is right around the corner. One of the most thoughtful, practical gifts you can give someone is a delicious homemade treat. Recipe developer and nutritionist Hayley MacLean is someone who understands this sentiment well. Her latest recipe for cinnamon glazed pecans came from the desire to create a tasty snack that could double as a truly sweet gift.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegan#Plant#Food Drink
One Green Planet

From Cuban Black Beans to Apple Pie Granola: Our Top Eight Vegan Recipes of the Day!

Ready, set, recipes! Here are our just published, fresh-out-the-mill recipes in one convenient place! These are the top vegan recipes of the day, and are now a part of the thousands of recipes on our Food Monster App! Our newest recipes include beans and granola so if you’re looking for something new and delicious, these recipes are it!
RECIPES
Mashed

Easy Crockpot Rice Pudding Recipe

Who doesn't want a versatile snack that doubles as a good breakfast and a sweet evening treat? It just so happens that recipe developer and plant enthusiast Hayley MacLean of Happy Healthy Hayley brought us one of her favorite fall recipes: rice pudding. We're here to share a taste of home to warm your heart and soul throughout this beautifully crisp season and beyond. (You can thank us later!)
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Vegetarian
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
tastywoo.com

Easy Raspberry Semifreddo Recipe

This raspberry semifreddo is so refreshing, creamy, and delicious! It is like eating ice cream and cake at the same time. You will need just 20 minutes to make it plus freezing time. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 100 grams fresh or frozen raspberries, thawed. 85 grams’ confectioners’ sugar. 285...
RECIPES
artofhealthyliving.com

Easy Healthy Recipes To Try This Week

Trying to stay healthy as we hit the colder seasons is one of the biggest challenges we face. When the weather gets cooler our over-riding instinct is to fill our diets with bread and pasta to warm the cockles and fill us up for winter. The important thing to remember...
Inhabitat.com

Cooking inspiration from vegan recipes all over the world

Nearly every healthy diet on the planet points towards a heavy emphasis on plant-based whole foods. Whether that means adopting a vegetarian lifestyle, making one meatless meal each week, or taking away all animal products in favor of vegan eating, every step is a step towards a healthier body and planet.
RECIPES
Mashed

Easy Pumpkin Bars Recipe

It's always a good idea to have seasonal recipes and ideas up your sleeve, whether you're going to devour them all by yourself or serve them to guests. In the fall, there's no doubt about it — pumpkin should make an appearance! Thanks to Kate Shungu, recipe developer and food blogger at Gift of Hospitality, here's a simple idea you're sure to enjoy. These easy pumpkin bars are delicious and effortless to whip up. With the help of a few clever tricks, Shungu makes sure that every step of this recipe is quick so that you can eat these pumpkin bars that much sooner.
RECIPES
Morganton News Herald

Unexpected guests? Try these quick cleaning tips from TikTok

After the last couple of years, few of us would turn down the opportunity to socialize—even if it is unexpected. When your friend is in neighborhood and decides to drop by and say hello, these are the last-minute tips you can use to clean up. 1. Get rid of the...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Mashed

Easy Carrot Cake Recipe

Carrot cake is one of the rare desserts that combines a veggie with cake and still tastes amazing. Like zucchini bread, it's always great to get a serving of vegetables mixed in with a sweet treat, and this carrot cake is no exception. According to Carrot Museum, the true beginning of carrot cake is not entirely known, so we're not sure exactly who to address our thank you cards to. However, it is believed that Europeans used to enjoy carrot pudding which later transformed into carrot cake. You learn something new everyday, right?
RECIPES
mashed.com

Easy Stir Fry Asparagus Recipe

Asparagus is one of those vegetables that unfairly gets a bad wrap. There are many people who think they don't like asparagus, but it's actually because they simply never had properly cooked asparagus. In all fairness, it's pretty easy to get it wrong with this temperamental vegetable. Overcooked asparagus can be soggy and limp, and it's easy to do whether you're roasting it or boiling it in salted water. On the other hand, undercooked asparagus can be tough, chewy, and borderline inedible. When broiled or cooked directly on the grill, asparagus is far too easy to burn.
RECIPES
Mashed

Easy Vodka Spiked Watermelon Recipe

It's always a good day to enjoy some spirits and fruit, and it doesn't only need to be on Sunday Funday. This recipe for vodka spiked watermelon takes your average watermelon and soaks it in vodka, giving you such a fantastic snack to enjoy with all of your adult counterparts. This refreshing treat would be great to serve on plenty of different occasions, but some that come to mind are tailgates, birthday parties, backyard BBQs, summer holidays, and game days.
RECIPES
Mashed

Easy Greek Moussaka Recipe

Are you ready to make a Greek dish that will knock your socks off? Moussaka is a staple in Greek cuisine, and it tastes absolutely amazing. It's filled with layers of cheese, potatoes, and lamb... and really, what's not to love? Recipe developer Ting Dalton of Cook Simply is the brains behind this classic Greek dish, and luckily, she's made an easy version for us to follow. Yep, that means you don't need to spend hours in the kitchen trying to make it — and that is one of our favorite parts about this recipe! "This is a simplified version of moussaka which can take hours to create," Dalton explains of the usually-complicated dish. "The great thing about this dish is that you still get all the great taste of moussaka in much less time — so it's perfect for a midweek family meal."
RECIPES
cbslocal.com

Vegan Air Fryer Recipes

You can air fry just about anything BUT can you make it even healthier? Nutritionist Monica Salafia will show us how!
RECIPES
The Independent

8 best vegan Christmas hampers that make a delicious, plant-based gift

What Christmas present can you get for the vegan in your life who has everything? A heart-gladdening hamper full of plant-based treats, of course.Hampers are those classic gifts that people love to receive but rarely buy for themselves. They make you feel special, and the excitement of opening them to rummage through and reveal the contents is almost unmatched at Christmas.What’s particularly brilliant about hampers, especially for vegans and those on special diets, is that they are a discovery of foods and ingredients one might not normally come across. They open up a whole new world of products rarely found...
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy