GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The upcoming week is expected to bring storms, likely bringing the first snowfall of the season in Colorado. The only thing that is for sure is the temperature will be dropping. Rain is expected, and possibly a few snowflakes toward the end of the storms if it gets cold enough. The mountains especially are more inclined to get the snow. So, travel through the mountains could potentially be an issue from Monday night to Tuesday, which would be the worst of it.