3 quick and easy vegan recipes from TikTok

For many dishes, the dressing that you drizzle on top or use as a dip is just as important as the meal itself. No one likes a dry, bland meal, but with the variety of dressing and sauces to choose from, it's a bit daunting to try to find the perfect one. Of course, you don't have to limit yourself to just one dressing, but it is a good idea to have a go-to dressing that will perfectly complement a number of staple meals. If you're still searching for that perfect sauce, then this peanut lime dressing may be exactly what you're looking for.

RECIPES ・ 13 DAYS AGO