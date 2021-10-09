CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Dairon - Obtain the Speed Booster

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow that you’ve arrived back in Dairon, you’re poised to finally be able to reach the Central Unit here and end the yellow EMMI-4’s reign of terror. Head through the watery room to the right of the shuttle and carefully shoot away all the centipedes moving along the water before rolling through and counter attacking the floating creature at the end of the tunnel.

Cataris - Obtain the Diffusion Beam

Back in Cataris, it’s time to make use of your Varia Suit to explore some of the hotter locales in this region. Be sure to head down from the Red Teleportal and stop by the Save Station before moving right - crouching before the hole to shoot out the block at the end, then rolling through over to the Ammo Recharge Station.
Artaria - Obtain the Spider Rail

Energy Tank Upgrade: Now that you have the Charge Beam, use it to travel back through the area you first awoke in, moving all the way to the right to another Charge Beam Door. This new tunnel room connects to where the first Network Station you found was, but you can also slide through a hole in this room to grab an Energy Tank in the corner. Unlike the Energy Part, this will give you 100 extra energy without needing to collect more parts.
Burenia - Obtain the Flash Shift

Now that you have added the Morph Ball Bomb to your arsenal, it's time to explore a brand new region on the far left side of Planet ZDR. Arriving at this new region called Burenia from Dairon, you’ll enter a sort of aquatic research facility. Make your way down from...
Ghavoran - Obtain the Spin Boost

Re-entering Ghavoran from the shuttle to Elun, it won’t take long to see how things are changing. The X have wasted no time infecting every creature in this world, and some will now morph into new forms - like the four-legged creature that can now chase you up and down platforms.
Elun - Obtain the Plasma Beam

Exiting the shuttle from Ghavoran, you’ll land in a strange small region that appears to be a Chozo Fortress of some kind. Approaching a large drawbridge, you’ll be allowed access inside, but be on your guard. Explore Elun. The first room has a door with a shield you can’t yet...
Metroid Dread Dairon walkthrough and guide

After defeating ’s Kraid boss, you’ll head (back) into Dairon. We’ll be picking up the Morph Ball Bomb, Flash Shift, Speed Booster, and Grapple Beam suit upgrades. Dairon walkthrough, we’ll help you collect every suit upgrade, Missile Tank, and Energy Tank, and give you tips and tricks for beating every boss.
Ferenia - Obtain the Storm Rockets

Once more, you’ll return to the large abandoned Chozo Palace in Ferenia. Exit the shuttle and head down the long path to enter the large building. Inside you’ll find a main hall leading to door at the far end with a few X Parasites lurking nearby. Missile+ Tank Upgrade: An...
How to get the Speed Booster ability in Metroid Dread

There’s an incredible number of weapons and items to collect in Metroid Dread. The Speed Booster, along with Bombs and the Diffusion Beam, is one of the mid-game upgrades for Samus Aran. It’s one of the most fun abilities in the game, letting Samus sprint through rooms at incredible speed. But first, you’ll need to find it.
All Dairon Energy Tank locations in Metroid Dread

Dairon is something of a transport hub for Planet ZDR, connecting with nearly every region you’ll visit in Metroid Dread. As you make several trips through, you’ll likely want more energy to keep yourself healthy as you explore each mechanical chamber. That’s where Energy Tanks come in. Every Energy Tank...
How to get Jim, Karlee, Doc, and Hoffman in Back 4 Blood

Want to know how to unlock Jim, Karlee, Doc, and Hoffman in Back 4 Blood? You begin with a selection of four Back 4 Blood characters, but there are another four that aren’t available at the start of the game. If you’ve played through a substantial amount of the zombie game and still don’t have all eight characters unlocked, you may be wondering why.
Dairon Missile Tanks, Energy Tanks, and Power Bomb Tank Locations

Dairon is the third area in Metroid Dread. It contains 12 Missile Tanks, five Energy Tanks, and three Power Bomb Tanks. In this guide, you will find how to get all the collectibles in the area. Energy Tank (Part) #1. After using the Purple Teleporter, descend to the left and...
Mario Party Superstars - Overview Trailer

Watch the trailer for a deep dive into the upcoming game, Mario Party Superstars, including a look at the game boards and minigames, as well as learn about the new features, updates, and more. Mario Party Superstars launches for Nintendo Switch on October 29, 2021.
Dairon: Obtain The Speed Booster

Welcome to IGN's Video Walkthrough for Metroid Dread. This video contains part twelve, as Samus returns to Dairon to seek out and destroy the Yellow EMMI to get the Speed Booster.
Riders Republic - World Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for Riders Republic for a look at the world of the upcoming game. Explore the massive multiplayer playground when Riders Republic launches on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Windows PC, and Stadia on October 28, 2021.
Cataris: Reach the Dairon Shuttle

Welcome to IGN's Video Walkthrough for Metroid Dread. This video contains part five, as Samus enters the region of Cataris to search its fiery landscape for a shuttle to the Dairon region.
Artaria: Obtain the Spider Magnet

Welcome to IGN's Video Walkthrough for Metroid Dread. This video contains part three, as Samus continues her exploration of Artaria to finally defeat the second EMMI to get the Spider Magnet upgrade.
Artaria: Obtain the Charge Beam

Welcome to IGN's Video Walkthrough for Metroid Dread. This video contains part two, as Samus explores Artaria to locate the Charge Beam upgrade to deal with another EMMI Robot.
Ghavoran: Obtain the Super Missiles

Welcome to IGN's Video Walkthrough for Metroid Dread. This video contains part sixteen, as Samus retraces her steps back through Burenia to Ghavoran in search of Super Missiles.
Fortnite Trying to Make Up for Copying Among Us - IGN Daily Fix

On today's IGN The Fix: Games, Epic Games appears to have buried the hatchet with Innersloth. In a new post on Twitter, the official Fortnite account joked about how Among Us "inspired us" and teased a collaboration with Innersloth. "Big fans!" Fortnite's account wrote. "We never got to talk about how you inspired us. What do you think about working on something fun together sometime?" The Among Us account responded enthusiastically, asking that Fortnite have "ur Agents contact our Cremates." So it sounds like the new partnership is set. Expect an announcement soon. Microsoft has revealed two new limited-edition Xbox Series X consoles featuring classic cartoon characters to celebrate the release of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl. The first is a SpongeBob SquarePants-themed console, and SpongeBob fits perfectly with the boxy shape of the Series X. The second features Leonardo from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, with "Turtle Power" written on the side of the console. The consoles also each come with controllers featuring the designs of the characters. Players have discovered a sequence-breaking moment in Metroid Dread that allows you to instantly defeat one of its early bosses if you find one of Samus' upgrades earlier than intended. Max has all that in your Daily Fix!
