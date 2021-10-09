30 Vehicles Catch Fire In Taunton Auto Auction Lot

TAUNTON (CBS) – Dozens of vehicles caught fire in the lot of an auto auction in Taunton Friday night. Firefighters were called to the IAA auto auction on Myricks Street at about 5:40 p.m. and discovered approximately 30 vehicles burning.

“It takes a lot to get a car on fire but once it gets going, it takes a lot to get it out,” said Taunton Fire Deputy Chief Scott Dexter.

Because the lot is in a remote area without hydrants, firefighters had to stretch over 2,000 feet of hose lines to battle the flames.

“It’s tough to get the trucks in there because the vehicles are close together,” Fire Chief Timothy Bradshaw said.

Mary Conant says her mother works at the auction house, but left just 30 minutes before the fire broke out. “I’m very thankful nobody was hurt, none of the workers and the building didn’t catch on fire because you know that would have put a lot of people at a loss of a job,” Conant said.

No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.