'This is our year': Brewers fans start the postseason strong

Dozens of cars lined up three-and-a-half hours before the parking lots opened at American Family Field on Friday.

Brewers fans wanted to get a prime spot to start celebrating early. They brought grills, games, brats, and beers, and tailgated joyfully.

Friday afternoon's game marked the Brewers' first game in the National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves.

Drum line teams from Rufus King High School and Greenfield High School marched through the tailgating lots playing music.

“This is so exciting,” said Lawrence Seaberry.

“We’re really looking to be a championship city all around here in Milwaukee,” said Matt Kemper.

“Claws up, go Brewers,” the Aussem family chanted.

Kendall Aussem, 9, is actually named after a former Milwaukee Brewer.

“I’m named after Jason Kendall,” Kendall said. "I’m also a catcher on my baseball team, like Jason Kendall was.”

“When my wife was pregnant, we were going back and forth on names, and I said why don’t we name this baby after your favorite Brewers player,” Kendall’s dad said. “The rest is history.”

Mary Boie, and her husband Ed, are season ticket holders. Ed, who was born in Ohio, knew he had to become a Brewers fan when he moved here years ago.

“He had to change, so he didn’t have to sleep outside, that’s how that works,” Mary said.

“I would have been out in the cold,” Ed said. “But, now I really do genuinely love the Brewers.”

“I think this Brewers team has a really good chance,” Mary said. “My whole heart believes they’re going all the way this year.”

The Brewers haven’t been to the World Series since 1982. That was their only World Series appearance in franchise history. The Brewers are one of six current Major League Baseball teams that have never won the World Series.

“I’ve been a season ticket holder since the Brewers were in the American League at old County Stadium,” said Gary Mleczko. “It’s kind of weird that they’re starting their playoff run against the Atlanta Braves. That’s like our old team. My dad used to take me to Milwaukee Braves games.”

The Braves were Milwaukee’s Major League Baseball team in the 1950s and 1960s.

The Brewer’s ended up winning Friday’s game. Their next game is Saturday at American Family Field. Then they go to Atlanta for game three on Monday. The first team to win three games in this series moves on to play either the San Francisco Giants or the Los Angeles Dodgers.

