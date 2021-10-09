Deputies searching for Richard Louis Miank

Cape Coral police officers are searching for Richard Louis Miank, who was reported missing and endangered Friday, October 8, 2021.

Miank was last seen near South East 14th Lane and Academy Boulevard.

Miank is a white male, 5 feet and 10 inches tall, weighing 165 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Miank drives a blue Mazda Protégé with Florida license plate: 371QIS.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Cape Coral Police Department at 239-574-3223.