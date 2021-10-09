CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cape Coral, FL

Deputies searching for Richard Louis Miank

By Elaijah Gibbs-Jones
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EWssD_0cLpfNPT00

Cape Coral police officers are searching for Richard Louis Miank, who was reported missing and endangered Friday, October 8, 2021.

Miank was last seen near South East 14th Lane and Academy Boulevard.

Miank is a white male, 5 feet and 10 inches tall, weighing 165 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Miank drives a blue Mazda Protégé with Florida license plate: 371QIS.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Cape Coral Police Department at 239-574-3223.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape Coral, FL
Cape Coral, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brown Hair#Coral#Police#Prot G#South East
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mazda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 4 WFTX

Prison sentence for murder

A man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for murder. Frank Brown pleaded no contest in court Tuesday. The crime happened on August 6, 2017, on South Street. Police officers responded to the shots fired call.
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy