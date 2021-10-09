Oct. 8 marked as last day to register to vote in time for mayoral election

With Election Day less than a month away, people are following the mayoral race between Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams and Curtis Sliwa – but in order to vote, you needed to have registered . Friday, Oct. 8 was the last day to register to vote in order to be a part of deciding the next mayor of New York City.

If you were registering by mail, it had to be postmarked by Friday. Friday was also the last day to register in person. If you need an absentee ballot, you’ll need to request it by Oct. 18.

The Board of Elections has stated it will not accept any digital signatures, so when it came to registering, voters could have either mailed it in or headed over to a Board of Elections office and done it in person.

New Yorkers won’t only be voting for the mayor, but also for the borough president of their respective borough. Board of Elections offices were open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Nov. 2.