Portsmouth, VA

2 dead after man claims he killed realtor, shoots himself in Portsmouth home

By Sierra Jenkins, The Virginian-Pilot
 8 days ago
Generic stock image of police car lights shot September 8, 2020. Stephen M. Katz/The Virginian-Pilot

Police are investigating after two people died Friday in Portsmouth.

Officers responded to a call shortly before 6 p.m. about an “incident” in the 70 block of Bolling Road, off Portsmouth Boulevard.

When police arrived, they found 84-year-old Albert A. Baglione. Baglione, who had a weapon in his hand at the time, told police he killed his realtor, according to a release.

After he spoke to police, he closed the door to his home and police heard a gunshot. SWAT entered the residence to find that Baglione had taken his own life, according to a release.

Police found 41-year-old Soren Arn-Oelschlegel inside with a fatal gunshot wound.

Officials have not released further details and the case remains under investigation.

Sierra Jenkins, 229-462-8896, sierra.jenkins@virginiamedia.com

