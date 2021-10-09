2 dead after man claims he killed realtor, shoots himself in Portsmouth home
Police are investigating after two people died Friday in Portsmouth.
Officers responded to a call shortly before 6 p.m. about an “incident” in the 70 block of Bolling Road, off Portsmouth Boulevard.
When police arrived, they found 84-year-old Albert A. Baglione. Baglione, who had a weapon in his hand at the time, told police he killed his realtor, according to a release.
After he spoke to police, he closed the door to his home and police heard a gunshot. SWAT entered the residence to find that Baglione had taken his own life, according to a release.
Police found 41-year-old Soren Arn-Oelschlegel inside with a fatal gunshot wound.
Officials have not released further details and the case remains under investigation.
Sierra Jenkins, 229-462-8896, sierra.jenkins@virginiamedia.com
Comments / 0