Fresno, CA

Jake Haener in a walking boot at Fresno State football practice on Friday, was not concerned about it

By Andrew Marden
 4 days ago

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – The Fresno State football team is on a “bye” this week. The Bulldogs (4-2, 1-1 MW) do not play again until one week from Saturday at Wyoming (October 16th).

Their quarterback could use some rest.

Senior Jake Haener has taken a lot of shots this season, specifically at UCLA and, most recently, at Hawai’i. Haener did not practice on Friday, and he also was wearing a walking boot on his right foot.

“Yeah, just kind of preventative thing, and making sure that I’ll be alright (next) Saturday,” said Haener after practice. “Just getting back to being healthy on Saturday and making sure I’m out there.”

Haener currently leads all FBS passers with 2,230 yards this season.

