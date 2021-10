Finally, at the end of 2021, and after much anticipation, the world is opening back up! But what does the future of travel look like in a post-pandemic world? Well, according to the Germany National Tourism Board, sustainable travel is the way of the future! Of course, this makes sense as sustainability has been increasing around the world for years. Since Germany is leading the way in sustainable travel and is believed by a majority that it will do the most for climate change in the next 5 years, we want to share with you why Germany is the “feel good” place to visit in 2021 and 2022 and why you should make this gorgeous location your next stop around the world.

