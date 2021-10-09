CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agri export activities pick up in J-K, Ladakh, says Centre

Las Vegas Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI): Agri export activities pick up in the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh due to contributions of the AgriculturalProcessed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA). According to an official release by the Ministry of CommerceIndustry on Friday, APEDA took several initiatives to...

www.lasvegasherald.com

Las Vegas Herald

UP CM holds meeting to review preparations for Kushinagar airport inauguration ceremony

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 13 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday held a review meeting regarding the arrangements for the inauguration ceremony of the international airport in Kushinagar district. The international airport in the Kushinagar district will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October...
INDIA
Las Vegas Herald

NITI Aayog, UNDP launch handbook to promote sustainable management of plastic waste

New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI): NITI Aayog and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) India launched a handbook to promote sustainable management of plastic waste in the country, said a release from NITI Aayog on Tuesday. The report, titled 'NITI Aayog-UNDP Handbook on Sustainable Urban Plastic Waste Management', was released...
ENVIRONMENT
