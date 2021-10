Missouri students and teachers identified as being exposed to a coronavirus case in school may now be permitted to remain in class if they continue to test negative for the virus and properly wear a mask. The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) updated its school reopening guidance Friday to include the new “test […] The post Missouri students can now ‘test to stay’ to remain in classroom after COVID exposure appeared first on Missouri Independent.

