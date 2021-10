STOCKTON — A goal line stand will even get the most even-keeled of football coaches off of his feet. Let's go back to the second half of last Friday's St. Mary's football game against Cardinal Newman. The Rams had controlled the game into the second half. But the Cardinals were poised to cut into the 34-14 lead. A first down run put the ball at the 1-yard-line. Second and third runs couldn't get the Cardinals into the end zone. And on fourth down, the Rams defense shut the door one final time.

TRACY, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO