IMF board says needs more time to weigh data-rigging details

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — The executive board of the International Monetary Fund said late Friday that it is seeking more “clarifying details” in its investigation into allegations that the head of the IMF pressured staff at the World Bank to change business rankings for China in an effort to placate that country.

NBC News

IMF warns on inflation, says the Fed and others should be prepared to tighten policy

Central banks such as the Federal Reserve should be prepared to tighten policy in case inflation gets out of control, the International Monetary Fund warned Tuesday. While the IMF said it largely concurs with assessments from the Fed and other economists that the current global spate of price increases eventually will ease, it noted there is “high uncertainty” around those forecasts.
BUSINESS
The Independent

G7 panel calls for change in global economic governance ahead of G20 and Cop26

The G7 economic resilience panel has called for significant change in economic governance to better prepare global economies for the next crisis.Under the UK’s presidency of the G7, Prime Minister Boris Johnson appointed Lord Sedwill, former cabinet secretary and national security adviser, as the chairman of an independent G7 panel on economic resilience.The panel, consisting of eight experts appointed by G7 leaders, was asked to report on challenges to the global economic system and for an assessment of policiess to strengthen resilience against future shocks.Lord Sedwill presented the panel’s initial set of recommendations to the G7 at a summit in...
WORLD
AFP

US economy almost ready for less stimulus, Fed official says

The United States is nearly ready for the central bank to pull back on its stimulus, and the high inflation may soon retreat, a Federal Reserve official said Tuesday. The Fed last month signaled it would "soon" be ready to begin the process of ending its massive monthly purchases of bonds and other securities intended to help the country weather the Covid-19 downturn. In a speech to the Institute of International Finance, Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida said the world's largest economy was nearing completion of the "substantial further progress" test the central bank has set to determine when to back off its stimulus policies. "I myself believe that the 'substantial further progress' standard has more than been met with regard to our price-stability mandate and has all but been met with regard to our employment mandate," Clarida said.
BUSINESS
The Independent

UK growth downgraded as IMF warns of vaccine gap between rich and poor countries

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has downgraded its outlook for the UK’s economy this year, putting a dent in hopes of a swift recovery, while warning that developing countries are being left behind.The IMF said it expects UK output to grow by 6.8% in 2021, down from a previous estimate of 7%.It would still make the country one of the fastest growing major economies this year, however the UK had more easy ground to regain as its output fell at one of the fastest rates during 2020, by 9.8%.For instance, the US, which is expected to grow by 6% in...
HEALTH
The Independent

IMF foresees a slight drop in global growth from pandemic

The International Monetary Fund is slightly downgrading its outlook for the global recovery from the pandemic recession, reflecting the persistence of supply chain disruptions in industrialized countries and deadly disparities in vaccination rates between rich and poor nations.In its latest World Economic Outlook being released Tuesday, the IMF foresees global growth this year of 5.9%, compared with its projection in July of 6%.For the United Sates, the world's largest economy, the IMF predicts growth of 6% for 2021, below its July forecast of 7%. The downward revision reflects a slowdown in economic activity resulting from a rise in COVID-19...
BUSINESS
KREX

IMF board confident about leader despite data-rigging claims

WASHINGTON (AP) — The International Monetary Fund expressed “full confidence” in its managing director Tuesday in response to allegations that while she was a World Bank official, she and others pressured staffers to change business rankings in an effort to placate China. The IMF’s 24-member executive board said in a statement that its review “did not conclusively demonstrate that […]
ECONOMY
AFP

IMF warns supply snarls slowing global recovery

Worldwide supply chain disruptions are driving price increases and draining momentum out of economies recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic, the IMF warned on Tuesday. The ongoing hit from the pandemic and the failure to distribute vaccines worldwide is worsening the economic divide and darkening prospects for developing nations, the IMF said in its latest World Economic Outlook. The global economy is expected to grow 5.9 percent this year, only slightly lower than projected in July, before slowing to 4.9 percent in 2022, the report said. But the overall figures mask large downgrades and ongoing struggles for some countries, including the United States, Germany and Japan that are feeling the impact of supply bottlenecks, IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath said.
BUSINESS
Gazette

IMF board backs Georgieva after review of data-rigging claims

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The International Monetary Fund's executive board on Monday expressed its full confidence in Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva after reviewing allegations that she pressured World Bank staff to alter data to favor China. But Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen put Georgieva on notice that she would closely monitor the IMF's...
WORLD
AFP

IMF chief Georgieva: an image of integrity dented by scandal

Bulgaria's Kristalina Georgieva, whose role as head of the International Monetary Fund was reaffirmed Monday despite allegations of data tampering, is described as a respected economist with a strong background in international finance. On Monday, however, the Fund's Executive Board "reaffirmed its full confidence" in Georgieva, keeping her on as managing director.
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Rishi Sunak under fire for ‘planning to recycle billions from IMF as aid money’

Rishi Sunak has been criticised for looking to save of billions of pounds by “recycling” money from an International Monetary Fund (IMF) windfall as aid spending.Campaigners believe the chancellor is preparing to use a large portion of the windfall in the overseas aid budget rather than on top of it.The government decided to cut aid spending from 0.7 per cent to 0.5 per cent of national income this year, a move that was widely condemned and met with a rebellion of Conservative MPs.Britain has received £19bn in a payout from the IMF's special drawing rights (SDRs) to help poor countries...
ECONOMY
AFP

Still no decision on whether IMF chief keeps her job

The International Monetary Fund said Sunday it still had not decided whether its embattled chief would keep her job, with the lack of clarity over Kristalina Georgieva's future threatening to overshadow the body's fall meetings this week. An investigation by a law firm has concluded that the Bulgarian managing director manipulated data in favor of China while in a senior role at the World Bank. The IMF board met again with representatives of the firm, WilmerHale, and with Georgieva over the weekend. The board said in a statement published late Sunday that it made "further significant progress today in its assessment with a view to very soon concluding its consideration of the matter".
ECONOMY
wincountry.com

IMF board seeks more details on claims against Georgieva – statement

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund’s executive board adjourned without a decision about the future of Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Friday and said it would seek more information about claims that she pressured World Bank staff to alter data to benefit China in her previous role. The IMF...
WORLD
Birmingham Star

IMF board seeks more details on probe into World Bank report on China

Washington [US], October 9 (ANI): The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will request additional details of the ongoing probe into the activities of the organization's Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva when she was the World Bank's CEO. "The Executive Board remains committed to a thorough, objective, and timely review. While the Board...
WORLD
The Atlantic

Washington Is Getting China Wrong

Evergrande Group, one of China’s largest property developers, is tottering on the brink of bankruptcy. Its founder, Hui Ka Yan, is scrounging to find the cash to meet payments on the $300 billion his company owes. Beijing has warned local officials to prepare for possible fallout if the gargantuan firm collapses. Around the world, financial analysts are wondering if Evergrande is China’s “Lehman moment,” the starting gun for a destructive wave of defaults that could take down the nation’s banks and set back the country’s—and the world’s—already shaky recovery from the pandemic-induced economic downturn.
ECONOMY
The Conversation U.S.

If the US defaults on debt, expect the dollar to fall – and with it, Americans’ standard of living

Congress has seemingly kicked the debt ceiling deadline down the road – but the threat of a future default still exists. On Oct. 7, 2021, lawmakers in the Senate agreed to extend the government’s ability to borrow until December. It came after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell offered a temporary suspension to the debt limit, averting a default until at least December. But at that point, Democrats would have to find a way to raise the debt ceiling on their own – something they’ve said they won’t do.
BUSINESS

