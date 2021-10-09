CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traverse City, MI

Instant Replay: Traverse City Central-Alpena Football

By Joe Buczek
MISportsNow
MISportsNow
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fj4ln_0cLpdfAr00

Join MISportsNow and VUit for a live replay of Friday’s Traverse City Central vs. Alpena football game.

You can view all the action at 9:10 p.m. on 9&10 Plus on the free VUit app.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MISportsNow

Six Area Teams Ranked in Latest 2021 MIHSSCA State Poll

1. Troy (13-0-4) 2. Clarkston (12-2-1) 3. New Baltimore Anchor Bay (16-1-1) 7. Traverse City West (12-4-2) 8. East Kentwood (14-1-2) 11. East Lansing (11-3-2) 13. Ann Arbor Skyline (12-3-4) 14. Ann Arbor Pioneer (13-1-2) 15. Macomb Dakota (10-1-2) Division 2. 1. Richland Gull Lake (16-1-1) 2. St. Joseph (14-1-3)
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
MISportsNow

School Concerned About Sportsmanship After New Soccer Record

KINGSLEY, Mich. (AP) — A school board in northern Michigan plans to send a protest over sportsmanship following a soccer player’s 16-goal record-setting game against a winless team. The backlash over Kevin Hubbell’s performance continued Monday night at a meeting of the Kingsley board. Members didn’t take a formal vote,...
KINGSLEY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alpena, MI
Traverse City, MI
Football
Alpena, MI
Football
Alpena, MI
Sports
City
Traverse City, MI
Local
Michigan Football
Traverse City, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
MISportsNow

Five Area Coaches Receive Honors at 2021 BCAM Awards Banquet

PONTIAC – Following the Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan’s announcement of its 2021 girls and boys basketball state and regional coaches of the year in April, five area coaches received their honors at the annual BCAM awards banquet Saturday, Oct. 2. Among the local coaches honored, Bellaire girls basketball head...
BELLAIRE, MI
MISportsNow

St. Francis Tops Sault Ste. Marie by 14

SAULT STE. MARIE – Division 7 top-ranked Traverse City St. Francis moved to 7-0 with a 42-28 win over Sault Ste. Marie on Friday. The Gladiators (7-0, 5-0 NMFC Legends) held a 21-7 lead at the half. The 28 points allowed by St. Francis Friday was the most points allowed...
SAULT STE. MARIE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Instant Replay#American Football#Vuit#9 10
MISportsNow

No. 5 Suttons Bay Shuts Out No. 6 Marion

MARION – Fifth-ranked Suttons Bay cruised to a 45-0 win over sixth-ranked Marion on Friday to run its record to 7-0. Marion (6-1) travels to Vestaburg next Friday while Suttons Bay is off until closing out its regular season at Mesick on Saturday, Oct. 23.
MARION, MI
MISportsNow

McBain Cruises Past Pine River, Moves to 4-3

MCBAIN – McBain moved to 4-3 overall with a 41-16 Highland Conference win over Pine River on Friday. The Ramblers celebrated the 50th anniversary of its football program Friday. Members of the 1971 team were recognized before the game and joined in for the coin toss. McBain (4-3, 4-2 Highland)...
MCBAIN, MI
MISportsNow

Top 5 Area Games: Week 7

Week 7 of the 2021 high school football season in northern Michigan features a pair of great 8-player contests and a potential conference championship game in the Jack Pine Conference. Friday, Oct. 8. 8-Player No. 5 Suttons Bay (6-0) at 8-Player No. 6 Marion (6-0), 7 p.m. – The first...
HIGH SCHOOL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
MISportsNow

Shelby-Muskegon Oakridge Varsity Football Game Canceled

Friday’s Shelby-Muskegon Oakridge varsity football game has been canceled because of low participation numbers and injuries within Shelby’s program. Oakridge (6-1) will be awarded a forfeit win and improve to 6-1 overall and 4-1 in the West Michigan Conference. Shelby is expecting to play at Hart next Friday.
MUSKEGON, MI
MISportsNow

T.C. Christian Beats St. Francis on Senior Night

TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Christian held senior night for their two volleyball seniors, and the Sabres did not disappoint, defeating St. Francis in three sets. The fifth-ranked Sabres won the sets, 27-25, 25-18 and 25-18. Emma Mirabelli and Julianna Brower played well on their senior night. Mirabelli had one...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
MISportsNow

Mio-Hale Varsity Football Game Canceled

Friday’s Mio-Hale varsity football game has been canceled because of COVID-19 issues within Hale’s program. Mio will be awarded a forfeit win and improve to 6-1 overall and 5-1 in the North Star League. Mio will now host Rogers City (6-0) next Friday.
FOOTBALL
MISportsNow

Three Local Individual Golfers Advance to States

CADILLAC — Three local individual golfers advanced to the state finals in Div. 3 with solid performances on Tuesday at the Cadillac Country Club. Ludington sophomore Emma McKinley recorded an 86 to finish in third place and advance. Right behind her was Grant sophomore Nadia Zerlaut, whose 88 was good enough to send her to the state finals. Big Rapids senior Kiali Stout also earned a trip to the state finals with a top five finish and a score of 90.
CADILLAC, MI
MISportsNow

MISportsNow

Traverse City, MI
229
Followers
1K+
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

MISportsNow is Northern Michigan’s home for exclusive coverage of high school and college athletics. Featuring original video, stories and photo galleries as well as scores and schedules, MISportsNow.com is Northern Michigan’s go-to spot for up-to-date coverage of more than 100 high schools – from Isabella County to the Eastern U.P. MISportsNow gives fans and student-athletes the unique opportunity to interact with the 9&10 News and Local 32 sports team by sharing video, photos and story ideas.

 https://www.misportsnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy