Florida murder suspect appears in Yuba County Superior Court

Yuba County Superior Court Judge Benjamin Wirtschafter ruled Friday that a Florida woman being held in Yuba County is the person charged with the alleged murder of her two-year-old child in Okaloosa County, Florida.

Mary Jean Liza (her last name is now Mansker), 37, has been in Yuba County Jail since Sept. 23 after being arrested by Beale Air Force Base security forces on a warrant from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators reviewed the 2002 case and an amended autopsy report of Marselina Angelita Liza confirmed that the child’s death was a homicide caused by injuries consistent with Shaken Baby Syndrome.

Liza appeared in Yuba County Superior Court on Friday for a hearing. Yuba County Deputy District Attorney Andrew Naylor said the next step in the process is to hold an extradition hearing on Nov. 5 at 9 a.m. Prior to the hearing, Florida will have to submit a governor’s warrant to California that will be served to Liza who will be in custody for a period of 30 days while the process is completed.

“It is not clear whether there are any time limits on the requesting state (Florida) to actually come pick up Ms. Liza,” Naylor said in an email on Friday.