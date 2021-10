RICHMOND COUNTY, GA. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing girl. The sheriff's office says eleven-year-old Gianah Sende Lord was last seen at around 2:15 p.m. Friday afternoon at 50 Andrew Dr. in Augusta. She's described as being 5-feet-tall and around 120 lbs. with box-braided hair. She was last seen wearing a white tank top and blue shorts.